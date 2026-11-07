Keelon Russell Injury Update: Alabama QB Plays Through Injury vs. LSU

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell had an injury issue in the third quarter but didn’t miss any action.

Russell suffered an ankle injury and headed to the medical tent. But he came out with his left ankle wrapped.

Alabama’s offense didn’t miss a beat with Russell playing on a taped ankle. On his first drive back, he led the offense down the field and scored a touchdown, finding tight end Josh Ford on a 7-yard pass. This made the score 17-13 at the end of the third quarter.

This article will be updated with more information.