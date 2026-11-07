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Keelon Russell Injury Update: Alabama QB Plays Through Injury vs. LSU

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 24: Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks for a receiver during the first quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell had an injury issue in the third quarter but didn’t miss any action.

Russell suffered an ankle injury and headed to the medical tent. But he came out with his left ankle wrapped.

Alabama’s offense didn’t miss a beat with Russell playing on a taped ankle. On his first drive back, he led the offense down the field and scored a touchdown, finding tight end Josh Ford on a 7-yard pass. This made the score 17-13 at the end of the third quarter.

This article will be updated with more information.

 

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Keelon Russell Injury Update: Alabama QB Plays Through Injury vs. LSU

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