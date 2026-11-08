Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer Share Postgame Handshake After Alabama’s Win Over LSU

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide went into Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon and came away with a 31-13 victory over the No. 14 LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Alabama entered the game as a 6-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but outside of briefly trailing in the second half, the Crimson Tide remained in front for the bulk of the game.

Interestingly enough, you’d see the score and think Alabama dominated LSU in all facets, but that wasn’t really the case.

LSU had nearly 200 more total yards than the Crimson Tide and converted 14 more first downs during the game. But when you have a lot of yards and not many points to show for it, there are some clear outliers.

The Tigers went 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts and turned the football over twice, while Alabama didn’t go for it once on fourth down and never turned it over.

Lane Kiffin and Kalen DeBoer Share Postgame Handshake

After the game, the respect was clear between the head coaches as Lane Kiffin and Kalen DeBoer met at midfield and talked for a couple of seconds before heading their separate ways.

Via AL.com: “Kalen DeBoer shakes Lane Kiffins hand as Keelon Russell and Alabama players sing Yea Alabama & celebrate with Tide fans in the stands of Death Valley.”

Kalen DeBoer shakes Lane Kiffins hand as Keelon Russell and Alabama players sing Yea Alabama & celebrate with Tide fans in the stands of Death Valley. 🏈🐘 #RollTide https://t.co/M5tDQMX2hz — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) November 8, 2026

Kiffin Reveals Why LSU Lost to Alabama

Speaking after the game, Kiffin, who’s now 0-6 all-time against Alabama, revealed what the loss for the Tigers came down to.

“It was a very unusual statistical game, you know, yardage wise 457 to 285 and comes down to red zone and fourth downs,” Kiffin said. “We didn’t make any. 0-for-4 on fourth downs and we got in the red zone more than they did. That’ll give you a problem on the scoreboard when you have a lot of yards and that happens.

“Also I credit them. They did a really good job. Some good stuff with the blitz zero in the red zone and you know disguising it and had some good pick/rub plays that the guys got open and scored some touchdowns.”