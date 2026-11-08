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LSU’s Lane Kiffin Makes Strong Statement on Alabama QB Keelon Russell After Loss

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant Denny Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

The No. 14 LSU Tigers had a major opportunity on Saturday afternoon to secure a top-five victory over the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide on their home field at Tiger Stadium.

However, it was all Alabama. Despite an unusual statistical game that saw LSU record more yards and 14 more first downs, the Crimson Tide won 31-13 to move to 7-2 on the season, while the Tigers are now 6-3.

The Crimson Tide were led by star freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, who at times has shown some of his youth in big games on the road. Yet, he was the best player on the field Saturday.

He finished the game completing 17-of-24 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns while rushing eight times for 25 yards.

Lane Kiffin Makes Strong Statement on Russell

Speaking after the game, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin had some strong words when asked what he saw from Russell’s performance against his team.

“I thought he played really well right from the beginning,” Kiffin said. “We had a hard time getting him on the ground and catching him and he outran us a number of times you know, for first downs, for very critical plays. I thought we had a lot of stuff covered at times throughout the game and then he took of running… he was really good. Said all week if you don’t get him to the ground and you let him extend plays you know he played really well.”

Kalen DeBoer Speaks About Russell’s Performance

Also praising Russell for how he played and his toughness throughout the game was his own head coach, Kalen DeBoer.

“Yeah, the guys tough. It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it before with him… it wasn’t just tonight I’ve seen it throughout the course of the year at different times. I thought he did just a great job of staying focused and locked in,” DeBoer said. “The things that we’ve talked about, all of us, trying to do to much at times… but I thought he did a great job just running and managing the offense and making plays when he had the chance.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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LSU’s Lane Kiffin Makes Strong Statement on Alabama QB Keelon Russell After Loss

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