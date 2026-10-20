LSU Radio Host’s Viral Rant Tears Into Alabama After Shocking Loss to Tennessee

Alabama lost to Tennessee on Saturday, after falling to Georgia the previous week. Other SEC fans are enjoying the Crimson Tide’s struggles, especially those down in Baton Rouge.

One of Louisiana’s best sports radio hosts, Matt Moscona, host of 104.5 ESPN’s “After Further Review,” had some fun after seeing the Crimson Tide lose to the Volunteers.

Moscona spent about 10 minutes ranting on his Monday radio show about Alabama losing to Tennessee, and he even lit a cigar in the studio, like the winners of the Alabama vs. Tennessee games do every year.

Moscona took shots at Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and even quarterback Keelon Russell.

But should LSU fans actually be talking about Alabama losing to Tennessee when the Tigers haven’t beaten DeBoer since he took over the Crimson Tide in 2024?

Moscona doesn’t care that Alabama has beaten LSU the last two years under DeBoer and only cares about the Crimson Tide losing.

“And I know what y’all are gonna say,” Moscona said. “I know. I’ve heard it from you for two and a half years. ‘Beat LSU, Beat LSU, Beat LSU.’ Lane Kiffin could run the LSU program right off the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, and I would still celebrate every bit of your misfortune.”

LSU Has to Find a Way to Beat Alabama

What makes college sports the best is fans like Moscona, who root for their favorite team and enjoy seeing their rivals lose. The Alabama program might not be what it was under Nick Saban, but it’s definitely been better than LSU since DeBoer took over.

Under DeBoer, Alabama reached the 12-team College Football Playoff last season, while LSU has been to the College Football Playoff only once since it began in 2014 and hasn’t reached a 12-team playoff.

LSU has plenty of room for improvement, and it also has two losses just like Alabama.

Kiffin Has Never Beaten Alabama as a Head Coach

Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Nov. 7, and it could be a playoff-elimination game for both teams if the Crimson Tide and Tigers are still standing with two losses.

The Crimson Tide haven’t lost to LSU since 2022, and it’s even better for Alabama that Kiffin has never beaten the Tide as a head coach, 0-5.

Kiffin lost to Alabama as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009 and again from 2020 to 2023 as Ole Miss’s head coach.

Alabama also had ties to Kiffin from 2014 to 2016, when he served as offensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic.