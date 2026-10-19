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Nick Saban Breaks Silence on Alabama’s Upset Loss to Tennessee

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s margin for error just got a whole lot smaller after Saturday’s matchup in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama entered the game ranked No. 6 in the nation after losing to Georgia, which was ranked No. 2 at the time.

However, instead of bouncing back from that loss, the Crimson Tide turned in an even worse performance. Tennessee never trailed on its way to a 26-10 win, handing Alabama its second consecutive loss.

Nick Saban Breaks Silence on Alabama’s Loss

On Monday, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham about a wild weekend in college football and shared his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s second straight defeat.

“I can’t speak to internally what happens on the team. I know sometimes when you get some key players that aren’t out there that can make plays, that has an impact. But I think Tennessee’s a good team. Especially on defense,” Saban said. “I mean they were physical, we couldn’t run the ball. You know Jim Knowles is a really good defensive coordinator. They played as a team… and they ran the ball.

“Tennessee’s winning a different way. They used to win wide-open explosive plays and outscore you. Now it’s play good defense and run the ball and they’re pretty darn good at it.”

Looking at Alabama

Alabama has fallen to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and will host Texas A&M this week in Tuscaloosa.

Another loss would pretty much diminish Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes. That would be a massive letdown for head coach Kalen DeBoer in his third year with the program.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Nick Saban Breaks Silence on Alabama’s Upset Loss to Tennessee

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