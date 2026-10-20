Nick Saban Reacts to Scary Health News About Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Scary news emerged over the past few days surrounding former Alabama Crimson Tide star and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is dealing with multiple serious blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his leg and blood clots in both lungs.

He first reported calf pain on Oct. 4 when the Eagles faced the Los Angeles Rams. During an ultrasound in London, doctors discovered the blood clots, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2026 season as he focuses on his health and recovery.

Nick Saban Reacts to Scary News About Hurts

Nick Saban reacted to the news Monday at the Quarterback Club in Birmingham, where he discussed Hurts, whom he coached for three seasons at Alabama.

“I texted him, you know, and he sent Miss Terry the prettiest flowers when we had our documentary whatever you call that and he’s such a first class guy and we thanked him for all the support and told him our thoughts and prayers are with him for a speedy recovery,” Saban said.

Nick Saban reached out to his former quarterback at Alabama after the news broke that Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the NFL season due to blood clots in his lungs. https://t.co/dgVizRb2tn — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 19, 2026

Hurts’ Time at Alabama

Few players experienced more highs and lows at Alabama than Hurts did during his three seasons with the program.

He arrived as a highly recruited freshman, won the starting job and led the Crimson Tide to a national championship appearance.

Fast-forward to the national title game in his sophomore season, and Hurts found himself benched at halftime for Tua Tagovailoa, who led Alabama to a comeback victory.

Hurts stuck around for his junior season, spending most of the year as a backup before coming off the bench in the SEC Championship Game and leading Alabama to a conference title in an ultimate full-circle moment.

He eventually graduated and transferred to Oklahoma for one final college season before entering the NFL where the Eagles selected him.