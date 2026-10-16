Nick Saban’s Latest Quote Has Alabama Fans Talking Before Tennessee Game

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide are going to attempt get over there 20-17 loss last weekend against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at home in Tuscaloosa.

And it’s not going to be an easy task on Saturday as they’re set to travel to Knoxville for an SEC showdown against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Nick Saban’s Names Current Title Contenders

On Friday, just under 24 hours before the game, legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked while appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” who he believes are the true title contenders at this very moment.

And somewhat shockingly, he did not include Alabama. Instead, he said mentioned the four top teams in the country right now which is Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, and Ohio State.

“I think there’s four teams up there [at the top] – Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State. Those have been the four teams, to me, that have been the most dominant and are the most complete,” Saban said on Friday, via Mike Rodak. “Look, I love Alabama – you guys all know that – and I think that next tier of teams have a chance to be that if they have the right stuff. What do I mean? Are they going to respond to the failures that they had the right way? Are they going to be able to deal with success?”

Nick Saban to @PatMcAfeeShow: “I think there’s four teams up there [at the top] – Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State. Those have been the four teams, to me, that have been the most dominant and are the most complete. Look, I love Alabama – you guys all know that – and I think that next tier of teams have a chance to be that if they have the right stuff. What do I mean? Are they going to respond to the failures that they had the right way? Are they going to be able to deal with success?” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 16, 2026

Alabama Fans React to Saban’s Comments

Crimson Tide fans know Saban is one of their biggest supporters, and they didn’t take his comments as a slight.

Instead, they believe he’s trying to keep the Alabama team from getting any “rat poison” before its big game against the Volunteers.

“Still talking to Bama through the media,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Just doesn’t want to give Bama any rat poison. Always coaching.”

Another person wrote, “Talking to those players through the media. Forever Coach!!!”

“Translation: are you going to show up to play at Tennessee? And have enough gas to handle A&M and take that momentum through the rest of the season?” a fan shared.

One more commented, “I see what you’re doing Coach. And I LOVE IT.”