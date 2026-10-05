Ryan Grubb Reveals Why Alabama Still Isn’t Giving EJ Crowell More Carries

The Alabama Crimson Tide has plenty of talent in its running back room, but one freshman in particular has continued to leave fans wanting to see more.

EJ Crowell has shown flashes of why Alabama was so excited to land him, but his opportunities have remained somewhat limited. Now, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has provided some insight into why the Crimson Tide hasn’t simply given the freshman a larger role.

According to Grubb, the issue isn’t a lack of talent.

It’s the amount of the offense Crowell currently knows.

When asked how Alabama can get Crowell more carries, Grubb explained that the freshman is still working his way through the Crimson Tide’s offensive system.

“EJ’s still growing into the game plans. There’s parts that are difficult at times to have him on the field when he doesn’t have the whole offense down. But he’s getting there, and he’s fighting his tail off to learn.”

That explanation provides an interesting look at what is keeping Crowell from seeing more snaps.

Crowell’s Talent Isn’t the Problem

There has been plenty of praise for Crowell since he arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Grubb previously described the freshman as explosive, physical, and someone with the potential to be a major weapon for Alabama. The coaching staff has also emphasized his ability as a runner and receiver.

Crowell has already shown that he can make an impact when given the opportunity.

The problem is that playing running back at Alabama involves considerably more than simply taking a handoff and making defenders miss.

The running backs have to understand their assignments, protections, route responsibilities, and how their responsibilities change depending on defensive looks.

For a freshman still learning the offense, that can make it difficult for the coaching staff to put him on the field for every situation.

And that appears to be the biggest hurdle standing between Crowell and a larger workload.

Alabama Wants More From Crowell Before Expanding His Role

Grubb’s comments suggest Alabama isn’t necessarily trying to keep Crowell on the sideline.

Instead, the Crimson Tide wants the freshman to become comfortable enough with the entire offense that the coaching staff can trust him in virtually any situation.

That’s an important distinction.

Crowell doesn’t necessarily need to become a better running back before he sees more opportunities. He needs to become a more complete player within Alabama’s offense.

That process takes time, particularly for a freshman.

Crowell also had an uneven path into the season after missing significant time during fall camp because of injury. Alabama’s coaching staff had already acknowledged that his development would be somewhat of a gradual process.

Now, the message from Grubb is clear: Crowell is getting closer.

The Question Is How Quickly Crowell Can Put It All Together

This could ultimately be one of the more interesting storylines to watch as Alabama’s season progresses.

The Crimson Tide doesn’t necessarily need Crowell to become its feature back immediately. But if he can continue improving his understanding of the offense, his opportunities should naturally increase.

Grubb’s comments make it sound as though the coaching staff already knows what Crowell can do with the football.

The next step is making sure he knows what to do without the football.

And if Crowell can make that jump, Alabama could have another dangerous weapon waiting to see a much larger role in the offense.

For now, the freshman is still learning.

But based on Grubb’s comments, it sounds like Alabama believes Crowell is getting closer to being ready for more.