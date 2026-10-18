Tennessee Facing Massive Fine After Upset Win Over SEC Rival Alabama

For years under former head coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their SEC rivalry with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama had won 15 straight “Third Saturday in October” games from 2007 to 2021. Though the teams have alternated wins every year since, Tennessee has found renewed success against the Tide at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols picked up another home win in the series on Saturday, upsetting No. 6 Alabama 26-10 in Knoxville. The victory, however, will prove costly as the school has a major SEC fine coming its way.

Tennessee to Be Hit With 6-Figure Fine After Alabama Win

Earning a third straight home win over a conference rival is plenty of reason to celebrate.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, when its fans stormed the field after Saturday’s win, it ensured the university will have to pay a $500,000 fine.

The SEC started cracking down on schools that stormed the field or the court after a win, increasing the fines for schools that violate that rule to $500,000 last year.

The old rule started with a $100,000 fine that increased to $250,000 for a second offense, and $500,000 for a third offense.

“The motivation was ‘field rushing is field rushing, the first time or the 18th time,’” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the time.

“The random nature of, if you’re the one getting rushed, it doesn’t feel good. It might be the first time (it happened) there, but it might be your sixth time in a row, literally.”

The SEC does reserve the right to rescind any field- or court-storming fines if the opposing team and all officials are allowed to get safely back to the locker room before the fans descend onto the field or court.