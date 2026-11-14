What Happened to Keelon Russell? Why Alabama QB Isn’t Playing Despite Being Available

The Alabama Crimson Tide are going to have a different starting quarterback on Saturday.

Austin Mack has gotten the nod as ‘Bama plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. Keelon Russell will be watching from the sideline.

It’s not a sight anyone wants to see — no matter the circumstance, having a starting QB not in the game feels like a concern.

This is likely a measured approach by No. 3 Alabama with big games still to come. Here’s what we know right now.

What Happened to Keelon Russell?

Russell was injured during Alabama’s win over LSU on Nov. 7.

He didn’t leave the game and played very well down the stretch to pull away from the Tigers in a crucial SEC victory, but apparently Russell is feeling the effects.

It’s a “lingering ankle injury,” according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough did note in a key paragraph that Russell is both “expected to be available” but also that he’ll “be held out to let the injury heal” — full paragraph below:

Russell, who has started every game this season and been one of the most impactful quarterbacks in the country, is expected to be available off the bench, sources told ESPN. The expectation, however, is that Russell will be held out to let the injury heal, sources said.

Russell was hurt during the second half against LSU and had it wrapped up to continue playing.

So far this season, Russell has thrown for 2,263 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another 276 yards and five TDs.

Mack was technically in competition with Russell for the starting job in the preseason, although it was always expected to go to Russell.

Who is Austin Mack?

Mack is a fourth-year collegiate quarterback who is starting in place of Russell after spending the season as his backup.

He started his college career at Washington, then came with head coach Kalen DeBoer to the Crimson Tide.

So far this season, Mack has completed 3-of-4 passes for 23 yards.

Last season, Mack was 24-for-32 passing for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran nine times for 22 yards and a touchdown. That included suiting up in the Rose Bowl, pictured above.

Despite the absence of Russell, Alabama is favored to win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, but Mack will have to play well to help the Crimson Tide not be too worried about the temporary time on the sideline for their starting quarterback.