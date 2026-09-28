Arizona State Hockey Players Campaign for Coach Greg Powers to Be Placed on Leave

The Arizona State Sun Devils – specifically the hockey program – are in the midst of a tumultuous time.

The tumult comes on the heels of 20-year-old Matthew Mayich collapsing during a workout on Aug. 20. The Saint Louis Blues prospect has been in critical condition ever since, with the family attorney expressing doubt that a recovery is possible.

This situation comes as a result of former Green Beret Tim Ziesel leading unscantioned team workouts. Many details remain unclear despite the university releasing an initial report of findings from an investigation last week.

Pressure seems to be mounting on head coach Greg Powers, with this reaching a head very recently.

Several Arizona State Players Support Placing Coach on Leave

The Athletic obtained a 26-page document sent to Arizona State president Michael Crow via seven anonymous members of the roster.

This letter very clearly states a desire for the university to place the entire coaching staff – including Powers – on administrative leave.

The players are taking a firm stance on the events of the date, disputing the accuracy of Arizona State’s internal review. There also seems to be a definite blend of lost trust between the locker room and coaching staff, as well as a fear of retaliation from the staff that remains at hand.

The excerpt below is particularly jarring when reconciling the fact that Powers is still leading the program.

“We should not have to choose between telling the truth about August 20 and keeping what we have worked our whole lives for.”

There is clearly no trust in Powers amongst the locker room. Having a lack of confidence in a coach to enhance their careers is very telling. Lacking trust in a coaching staff to have the roster’s well-being in mind is an even larger indictment.

Where does Arizona State go from this incredibly disastrous five-week run?

Where Program Goes From Here

Powers – an Arizona State grad – is in the same head coaching post he has been in since 2010.

The Indianapolis, In. native is such a mainstay in the program that he is the beneficiary of a coaching endowment. Longtime Sun Devil supporters Mike and Nancy Friend are funding Powers’ salary, while also further supporting the program financially.

This potentially complicates the situation, but it seems that there may not be a choice to be made by Crow.

The players sending the letter suggest that an interim such as Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan should take over as interim coach.

For as much trouble that Powers and the athletic department have stirred up over the last month, Doan would likely be a stabilizing hire. Doan would bring back trust, respect, and integrity into the role, and would likely be a hire that is embraced by the fanbase.

The Sun Devils will need to move quick, as the season is opening on Oct. 2 against Lindenwood. Any decisions surrounding the future of Powers likely need to be made over the next three days.

The onus is on Crow and AD Graham Rossini to make a decision.