ASU Football Schedule 2026: Dates, Opponents & Key Games

Arizona State football enters the 2026 season with a 12-game regular-season schedule that includes a challenging collection of Big 12 opponents, two notable non-conference road games and the annual Territorial Cup rivalry against Arizona.

The Sun Devils are coming off an 8-5 season in 2025, including a 6-3 record in Big 12 play. ASU finished tied for fourth in the conference standings one year after winning the Big 12 championship and reaching the College Football Playoff during the 2024 season.

Arizona State produced several notable wins in 2025, including a 26-22 victory over eventual Big 12 champion Texas Tech and road wins against Baylor, Iowa State and Colorado.

The Sun Devils closed the regular season with a 23-7 loss to rival Arizona before facing Duke in the Sun Bowl, where ASU fell 42-39 to finish the year 8-5.

The 2026 season gives Arizona State another opportunity to establish itself among the Big 12’s top programs. The path will take the Sun Devils from Tempe to College Station, London and several difficult conference road environments before ending with a rivalry trip to Tucson.

2026 ASU Football Schedule

Here is a look at the complete 2026 ASU football schedule:

Date Opponent Location/Notes Sept. 5 Morgan State Home Sept. 12 Texas A&M Away Sept. 19 Kansas Away – Union Jack Classic Oct. 3 Baylor Home – Maroon Monsoon Oct. 10 Hawaii Home – Hall of Fame Game Oct. 17 Texas Tech Away Oct. 24 Kansas State Home – Blackout Game Oct. 31 BYU Away Nov. 7 Colorado Home – Salute to Service and Family Weekend Nov. 14 UCF Away Nov. 21 Oklahoma State Home – Senior Night and Homecoming Nov. 28 Arizona Away – Territorial Cup Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship TBD

ASU Heads to London for Union Jack Classic

One of the most distinctive games on Arizona State’s schedule will take the Sun Devils far beyond their usual Big 12 footprint. ASU is scheduled to face Kansas on September 19 in the Union Jack Classic in London, giving the program an international showcase early in the season.

The matchup is officially listed as a road game for Arizona State and comes one week after the Sun Devils travel to Texas A&M. That creates an unusual early-season stretch for ASU.

Originally, 6,000 tickets were to be sold for the game. However, due to high demand, 3,000 more were added for sale.

“All those tickets are almost sold,” Graham Rossini, ASU athletics director, said. “We’ve got a lot of the final planning going on when you look up and that game is almost a month away, so can’t wait to get to London.”

The timing of the Union Jack Classic could work in Arizona State’s favor once the trip is complete. ASU does not have a game listed for September 26, meaning the Sun Devils will have an open weekend.

That break should give Arizona State time to reset after a demanding opening three-game stretch.

“We appreciate this wonderful opportunity to help showcase ASU in London,” Rossini said. “It will be a special way to connect with alums and students and fans, and help spotlight the official opening of ASU London …

“Athletics is a tool for the university that helps us connect to communities, not only here but overseas as well. Sparky is excited, packed and ready to go.”