Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham Reveals Expectations for Season Opener

It’s officially game week for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 2026 season opens up with a home game against FCS foe Morgan State. This game will serve as a tune-up to the Sept. 12 road date against top-10 ranked Texas A&M.

This is also the opening of year four for head coach Kenny Dillingham, who took part in his first weekly press conference of the year on Monday.

Arizona State’s Home Opener Bringing Excitement

Luke Lendler of Sun Devil Source captured Dillingham’s statement on the high hopes he has for the season opening contest.

“This is the first time 40ish guys are stepping onto the field as Sun Devils. I want them to feel the stadium. I want them to feel what makes it so special.”

Arizona State’s home crowd is re-establishing itself as one of the more under-appreciated in all of college football over the last two seasons. This is behind a Big 12 championship season in 2024, and Dillingham expects fans to show up the same for this battle.

Among the dozens of new players taking part in their first game in Tempe is wide receiver Omarion Miller. The Colorado transfer is coming off of an 808-yard season (Sports Reference), becoming one of the bright spots in an otherwise dram season for the Buffaloes.

Multiple newcomers are positioning to be starters on the defensive side of the ball as well. Colorado State transfer Owen Long is a potential candidate to lead the nation in tackles. Cornerback Ashton Stamps is a physical player who is well equipped to replace Javan Robinson. the legacy left behind by Xavion Alford is in strong hands as well, as Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls is stepping into the strong safety role.

Arizona State is placing much hope in a new-look roster. The most the fanbase can do in this situation is to show up in droves.

Dillingham Speaks on Sun Devils’ Biggest Strength

The 36-year old leader of Arizona State believes that the team’s biggest strength is their mental makeup (Chris Karpman).

“When you put more time in, it’s harder to quit…I feel like this team has put so much in that in the tough times, they’re going to come together. They’re not going to concede; they’re going to keep fighting.”

Arizona State’s consistent battle-forward mindset is now a pillar of Dillingham’s program. The most striking example of this is the 2025 season.

Arizona State’s hopes were extremely high heading into last season, but multiple serious injuries played a role in derailing this. The piling up of injuries didn’t stop the Sun Devils from competing, however. Arizona State went into the final week of the regular season with a chance to reach the Big 12 title game for a second straight season. This is simply a testament to the mindset of the team that Dillingham is outwardly praising.

While a daunting 12-game season lies ahead for Arizona State, they have the mental makeup to do the unthinkable.

Now, the onus is on the fanbase to show up, and for the roster to execute the vision of the coaching staff.