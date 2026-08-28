Arizona State Point Guard Moe Odum’s Eligibility in Limbo

The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball program is entering a new era.

The Sun Devils are moving into year one of the Randy Bennett era after parting ways with Bobby Hurley in March.

Arizona State’s moves to compete in a brutal Big 12 are clear. They are committing to one of the best coaches in the nation. The athletic department is on the heels of working towards renovating Desert Financial Arena. The 2026-27 Arizona State roster is chalk-full of talent and is also reinforcing Bennett’s vision.

There is one piece that has the ability to increase the team’s ceiling in the months ahead, however.

PG Moe Odum Facing Uncertain Eligibility Status

Odum, 23, is currently embroiled in an eligibility battle. Odum is seeking a fifth year as a player following a ruling that set the stage for class of 2022 recruits to return to school for one more year.

The Bronx native is working through making an unexpected return to Arizona State. He is currently eligible due to being part of the California-based lawsuit, but one final hurdle is in tow for the talented point guard.

This hurdle is in the Big 12 conference prohibiting member schools from rostering players that have previously signed contracts with a professional organization.

Arizona State media relations representative Connor Smith is leaving the door open for a positive resolution, but it appears that this isn’t a guarantee.

“We are still navigating the pro rules that are coming out. There is nothing definitive at this time.”

If Odum is able to play this season, there will be major implications for the Sun Devils moving forward.

What Odum Potentially Brings to Arizona State in 2026-27

The former WCC star is a strong fit in Bennett’s culture-driven philosophical vision.

Odum is a positive defensive player (0.8 defensive box plus-minus), and owns a steal percentage of 2.3 (Sports Reference). Odum is also coming off of his best offensive season yet across 33 appearances. The 6’3″ PG recorded a career-high in offensive box-plus minus (4.1), as well as a respectable true shooting % (56.3) – even through attempting 57% of his shots from three-point range.

Right off the bat, Odum stands out as a scoring threat. While Arizona State’s roster is seen as improved in comparison to a year ago, there are questions surrounding the scoring distribution. Odum will seamlessly slide in as a go-to scorer in the case that he returns. The former Pepperdine star is as strong of a shooting threat as anyone in the Big 12. He is also much more crafty than given credit for.

Beyond the scoring chops is Odum’s fit alongside the incoming talent in Tempe. Arizona State is bringing the 11th ranked transfer in the 2026 cycle in Paulius Murauskas (247 Sports). The fit between Odum and Murauskas is simple. This pairing would be one of the most dangerous pick-and-roll combinations in all of college basketball.

Odum is also a distributor that will maximize off-ball shooters, including the returning Bryce Ford and Saint Mary’s transfer Dillan Shaw. The value Odum provides is an obvious ceiling-raising one.

The one positive that isn’t a major point of discussion rests in transfer Joel Foxwell. The second-year transfer out of Portland is currently the starting point guard. He is absolutely ready to take on this role. On the flip side, the four-star transfer is positioning to be one of the best sixth men in the Big 12 this season in this event.