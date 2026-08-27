Arizona State Receives Hefty Praise From ESPN’s Pete Thamel

The 2026 season is now just nine days away for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State is coming off of an 8-5 campaign a year ago that is dimming expectations at the moment. This includes ESPN’s Football Power Index, which projects the Sun Devils to earn a pedestrian 6-6 record.

This doesn’t mean everyone is down on Arizona State with just over a week to go until the opener.

Arizona State Has Fan in ESPN Insider

ESPN college sports insider Pete Thamel is rather vocally high on the Sun Devils heading into the season.

Thamel’s vocal optimism about Arizona State came on a recent College Gameday podcast appearance. While the Sun Devils aren’t a College Football Playoff squad this season in his eyes, he believes they will be a factor in the Big 12.

Much of this has to do with the dynamic offense that Dillingham is fielding. The head coach is likely to be calling plays this season. He is also welcoming a trio of four-star transfers in QB Cutter Boley and wide receivers Omarion Miller/Reed Harris (247 Sports).

Dillingham’s chops as an offensive mind combined with the intriguing assortment of skill position talent is intriguing. Questions still remain, however, including that the starting quarterback is still to be named.

Two other major questions that float around the offense are the interior o-line and the tight end position. Returning TE Khamari Anderson is working his way back from injury, but his early-season status is uncertain. Second-year phenom AJ Ia is next in line, but questions linger if the gifted receiver is ready to take on a consistent snap share at this level. Oklahoma transfer Luke Baklenko and the returning Jalen Klemm are expecting to be the starters at offensive tackle. They are facing the responsibility of protecting whomever starts at quarterback.

They will also be facing pressure to follow in the footsteps of OL Max Iheanachor, and Jarmaine Mitchell/Champ Westbrooks will be waiting in the wings as well.

Overall, the unit faces challenges, but the upside is tantalizing.

Sun Devils’ Week Two Game Will be Telling

Thamel is also adamant that Arizona State’s week two road game against Texas A&M isn’t only a crucial test for themselves, but is also a “bellwether” for the Big 12 as a whole.

This makes sense right off the bat, as this is a rare Big 12-SEC duel that is actually being played. This game will be telling as to whether the Big 12 is coming to play this season or not.

Beyond this, the Sun Devils are seeking to make a profound statement a year after falling to Mississippi State. The Aggies are coming off of a berth in the CFP and are pining to remain in the top 10 of the AP Poll in week two. Texas A&M is bringing an experienced team back that is led by QB Marcel Reed and a head coach that is a known winner in Mike Elko.

Dillingham taking his team into a hostile environment and making a statement that Arizona State will be a better team in 2026 is one that would send shockwaves through the college football world.

Arizona State is playing Texas A&M in College Station, Texas on Saturday, September 12.