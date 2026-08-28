Arizona State Transfer Running Back is Prime Sleeper Candidate This Season

The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are in a different place heading into the 2026 season.

The Sun Devils’ relatively disappointing 2025 season is leading to those on the outside discounting the program’s standing in the Big 12.

This is coinciding with head coach Kenny Dillingham relying on incoming transfers to a much greater degree this season. In an offseason chalk-full of question marks, there’s a handful of positions that simply aren’t for Arizona State.

Among those is running back – a group that rosters as many as six players that are readily able to contribute to winning football. One might stand above the rest – even in an incredibly competitve battle.

Read more on Marquis Gillis and what his season might look like below.

Arizona State Potentially Struck Gold in Portal

Gillis has continually been a personal favorite since attending spring practices in person from March-to-April.

Part of the intrigue resides in his journey to Arizona State. Gillis spent four seasons at Delaware State as an unheralded back under former NFL standout Clinton Portis. Gillis received interest from the Arizona State coaching staff shortly after January’s portal opening. The Delaware native was all-in on the program shortly thereafter.

This intrigue is another two-fold scenario. The first piece of which rests in Gillis’ simple desire to contribute to winning football. He simply asked for a chance to be on the roster without expecting anything in return. The other part resides in the comparisons that his journey to Arizona State is fairly similar to that of program legend Cam Skattebo, who is from the FCS ranks as well.

If this isn’t enough to sell Arizona State fans, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg provided a vindication on Thursday. Gillis is included in Rittenberg’s list of “sleeper players who could break out” in 2026.

Gillis stands at just 6 feet tall and is playing at a listed weight of 210 pounds. He runs with much more violence and physicality in comparison of those numbers. Rittenberg adds merit to this claim, as Gillis ran for 816 yards after contact a season ago. Gillis also provides a crucial positive – a willingness to serve in pass protection. This is a common plea for RB coach Shaun Aguano, who coins the term “no block, no rock.”

The final year of Gillis’ career is shaping up to be a fruitful one.

Where Sun Devils’ RB Race Stands

There is a world where all six Sun Devil running backs see real time in the 2026 season. However, at the moment it appears as if fourth-year Kyson Brown and Gillis are shaping up to be the primary backs.

Don’t forget about Demarius “Man Man” Robinson, Cardae Mack, David Avit, and Jason Brown Jr. Each of these backs provide definitive skillsets that will make them useful in specific packages that Dillingham opts to employ. Still, Brown and Gillis appear to be the most well-rounded and ready to take a large snap share at the moment.

Arizona State’s season opens up on September 5 against Morgan State, in a game where Gillis might have a chance to make a statement. The week two contest against Texas A&M might even prove to be a game in which Gillis is counted on more, which makes his journey this season all the more compelling.