Kenny Dillingham Puts Arizona State’s Historic Road Trip Into Perspective

Kenny Dillingham is leading the Arizona State Sun Devils into an unprecedented two-week period.

The Sun Devils’ reward for a 70-7 win over Morgan State? A two-game stretch that begins on Saturday with a high-stakes game against #10 Texas A&M. Then, Dillingham and the Sun Devils travel to London for the Big 12 opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Yes, this is a very challenging slate in Arizona State’s immediate future. This arrangement also presents a unique opportunity to embrace the challenge.

Dillingham Places Upcoming Road Trip in Perspective

The 36-year-old head coach made a point to highlight the mindset he is holding heading into Saturday’s game.

The quote is via Adam Beadle (Devils Digest).

“All that is a storyline if you let it become a storyline, if you let being on the road distract you… Let’s keep the main thing the main thing, and let’s try to not be distracted, because it doesn’t matter. We’re going to go play a football game in two really fun places in the next two weeks.”

This is the correct mindset to have, all things involved. Yes, the trip to take on a top 10 team, then turning around to play a game in London is exhilarating. This is a likely once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for players on the roster.

On one hand, this has the chance to be a major distraction. On the other hand, this is a major opportunity for a very talented team to silence critics and prove they belong in lofty conversations.

Arizona State’s Preparations for Games is Clear

Dillingham clearly trusts in quarterback Cutter Boley’s ability to win football games for Arizona State.

While Boley is unlikely to match his 387 yard performance against Morgan State, he does have a fighting chance to leave a positive impact on this battle. Above all else, Boley must avoid making costly decisions. One turnover has the potential to shift the paradigm in this game.

The Sun Devils’ must execute Dillingham’s and RB coach Shaun Aguano’s vision of what the run game looks like. Arizona State’s receivers and tight ends must be extremely active on pulling on the perimeter, in conjunction with the offensive line. ASU also rosters an extremely versatile running back room that will be able to execute any number of formations or situational needs.

The Texas A&M defensive line is among the best in college football, but Dillingham is instilling a level of grit into his team that makes them viable – even against the best of the SEC.

The formula is clear over the next two weeks. Protect the ball. Avoid costly operational penalties. Lean into a different gear of physicality as a blocking entity. Take away the opportunity for Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed to play the numbers game. Match Kansas’ level of adaptability and innovation on Sept. 19.

If all of these are properly executed over the next 10 days, there is a very real chance that Dillingham makes a return to Tempe with a 3-0 record on the season – with that, an upper hand on competing for yet another Big 12 title.

Arizona State is playing the Aggies at 9:00 A.M. MST on Saturday, then are boarding a flight to London immediately following the contest.