Arkansas Football has Tough Decision as QB Battle Looms

Arkansas is trying to flip the script in year one under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. The ex-Memphis coach retained some of last year’s Arkansas talent, while bringing in a plethora of his own from Memphis and through the transfer portal.

His first big decision as the leader of the Razorbacks will be determining who will start under center. With 25 days until their week one battle against North Alabama, a decision will be made in the coming weeks between blue-chip redshirt freshman AJ Hill and sophomore KJ Jackson.

The Razorbacks finished three of the last four seasons bowl-eligible under Sam Pittman before a catastrophic 2025 season saw them go 2-10 and winless in conference play.

Expectations are low, with them picked to finish last in the SEC. ESPN’s Football Power Index projected overall W-L has the Razorbacks finishing 4.3-7.7, a slight improvement from last season. It’ll be no easy task, as the Razorbacks hold the toughest schedule in the country, per ESPN’s FPI.

AJ Hill’s Case for Razorbacks’ QB1

Hill, who originally committed to Colorado out of high school, follows Silverfield from Memphis, where he was one of the highest-rated recruits in school history. However, a deep quarterback room featuring Nevada transfer Brendon Lewis and Arrington Maiden buried him in the depth chart.

Hill didn’t see much of the field for the Tigers. He threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with the majority of his snaps coming when he played in Memphis’ loss to UAB after Lewis was injured.

Despite his lack of field time, Hill has spent a year in the system built by Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. But let’s not forget, Hill was the 11th-ranked quarterback out of the 2025 class, per 247Sports. He’s young, at 19, and has untapped potential. But is it enough to be a day-one starter in the SEC? Time will tell.

“AJ’s (big thing) is quick decision-making,” Cramsey said. “He’s in the mode, right now, where he’s trying to make such quick decisions, and sometimes those quick decisions are bad decisions.”

KJ Jackson’s Case for Hogs’ QB1

Jackson, the projected starter, also has a sense of familiarity, differing from Hill in that he’s familiar with Fayetteville. Jackson knows the Arkansas practice field well and has grown accustomed to game days at Razorback Stadium.

He also has a bit more game action in him. Jackson took over for Taylen Green against No. 17 Texas and held his own against one of the best defenses in the SEC, throwing for 206 yards and a touchdown. He also got snaps against Missouri, throwing a semi-accurate 11-for-17 with 126 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson came into those games poised, ready to prove that he could be the guy next season.

“They’re both playing good ball,” Cramsey said. “They both are doing what we asked them to do, and then they have cut down on doing what we asked them to stop doing.”