Army Ran Ball 57 Times With 16 Different Players For 569 Yards

Army’s football team likes to run the football.

On Saturday, they loved running the football, and everyone got in on the fun.

It was like Oprah was there somewhere yelling, “And you get a carry! And you get a carry! And you get a carry!”

The raw numbers were crazy: Army ran the football 57 times. A whopping 16 different players carried the rock.

And together, they totaled 569 yards, nearly 10 yards per carry.

Yes, it was just against overmatched Bryant in a 59-3 win.

But still, holy cow.

Army Rushing Stats

There’s really no better way to emphasize this than to just give you the whole list:

Zach Mundell: 4 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs

Cale Hellums: 7 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs

Stratton Fuller: 4 carries, 67 yards

Samari Howard: 4 carries, 63 yards

Godspower Nwawuihe: 11 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD

Bryson Luter: 5 carries, 49 yards

Lloyd Benson III: 4 carries, 36 yards

Brady Anderson: 1 carry, 30 yards, 1 TD

Carson Smith: 4 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD

Ethan Washington: 3 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD

David Clark: 1 carry, 12 yards

Stroman Bridges: 1 carry, 10 yards

Demani Stewart: 2 carries, 10 yards

Jake Rendina: 3 carries, 10 yards

Aden Self: 1 carry, 5 yards

Brady Mott: 1 carry, 2 yards

Army also had one rush credited as a team rush for negative-1 yard.

There are all sorts of takeaways from the list above.

For starters, Godspower is an incredible name.

There were also seven different players who averaged double-digit yards per carry.

Mundell had the longest run of the day, a 66-yarder, but Anderson beat him in rushing average by taking his only carry for 30 yards to the house.

What a day for the Black Knights.

Did Army Pass?

Yes, Army attempted 13 passes between three different players.

Cale Hellums was 4-for-9 for 59 yards.

Ethan Washington completed both passes he attempted for a total of 13 yards.

Bryson Luter was 1-for-2 for seven yards.

For those keeping score at home, that’s 79 yards through the air compared to 569 yards on the ground. Sounds like an Army game for sure.

Samari Howard had three catches for 52 yards, while Stratton Fuller had two for 13, and Brady Anderson and Stroman Bridges each had a seven-yard catch.

Bryant, for comparison, did throw for 98 yards (11-for-23 as a team) but only ran 30 times for 67 yards.

Things will get tougher in a hurry for Army, which will host South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 12. USF is led by new head coach Brian Hartline, who came aboard from Ohio State and brought a lot of intriguing talent to the roster.

If Army is going to win a lot of games this season, they’re going to have to keep running the ball well. It won’t be as easy as it was Saturday, but it’ll be fun to see if they can keep it up to at least some extent.