Baylor Fires Head Coach Dave Aranda Midway Through Seventh Season

Baylor has parted ways with head football coach Dave Aranda following Saturday’s 25-24 road loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, which marked the halfway point of his seventh season.

The loss dropped Baylor’s overall record to 4-3, just one week after the Bears fell 17-6 to the visiting TCU Horned Frogs.

Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Doug McNamee released a statement on the decision to part ways with Aranda.

“Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this University,” the statement read.

“He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well.”

It will be interesting to see which direction the Bears go at head coach moving forward, and what options Aranda may have. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will take over as the interim head coach for Baylor in the meantime.

Baylor will continue its season with a matchup against the UCF Knights on Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in the Acrisure Bounce House.