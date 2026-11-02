Bill Simmons Makes Declaration: “UCLA is Going to Extend Bob Chesney”

One of the best stories in college football this season has been undefeated UCLA, led by coach Bob Chesney in his first season in Westwood.

The 8-0 Bruins, ranked No.5 in the most recent AP Top 25, are one of three undefeated teams remaining in the FBS, along with No.1 Miami (FL) and No.3 Utah.

The College Football Coaching Carousel

As is often the case in college football, speculation is already swirling about which historic program might pursue Chesney following his immediate success at UCLA. With Florida State firing Mike Norvell over the weekend, those conversations are heating up even more.

But UCLA football’s most prominent supporter offered Bruins fans some peace of mind Sunday night.

On the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons and his Sunday night partner, Cousin Sal, were discussing a potential coaching opening in New York following the Jets‘ latest loss.

“We’ve reached ‘I’ve seen enough’ with Aaron Glenn as a head coach, I think. You just know if it’s a close game, they’re going to lose,” Simmons said. “They better not hire Bob Chesney.”

Simmons then made a declaration about Chesney’s future in Westwood.

“UCLA — by the way, this could be aggregated, I don’t care — UCLA is going to extend Bob Chesney, that’s in the works.”

“You think so?” Cousin Sal asked.

“I know so,” Simmons responded.

“The Bob Chesney extension will happen. So all the UCLA fans that are starting to panic that because nobody went to the last game and the Rose Bowl is not packed enough, some big university is gonna scoop him or an NFL team, he’s not leaving.”

Simmons and Chesney’s Holy Cross Connection

Simmons’ newfound love affair with college football and UCLA began when the Bruins hired Chesney away from Holy Cross, Simmons’ alma mater. Since then, Simmons has been all-in on the Bruins bandwagon. Chesney even appeared on an episode of the podcast back in late August.

UCLA will look to remain undefeated when it travels to Minnesota this weekend to take on the Golden Gophers in a challenging Big Ten road test.