Boise State Legend Ashton Jeanty Receives Scathing Message From Rex Ryan: ‘You Stink’

The Boise State Broncos watched Ashton Jeanty become one of college football’s most celebrated running backs. Now, their former star is facing criticism from Rex Ryan that went well beyond an ordinary discussion about his NFL production. The ESPN analyst questioned Jeanty’s toughness, dismissed his performance and delivered a personal challenge before the Raiders faced the Jets.

Ryan’s remarks came during ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” after Jeanty said some New York defenders “don’t really want to tackle.” That comment clearly struck a nerve with the former Jets head coach. Ryan responded by making Jeanty himself the subject of a much harsher evaluation.

Rex Ryan Attacks Ashton Jeanty’s Toughness and Production

“Avoiding contact, this guy’s soft as Charmin,” Ryan said. “Oh, hired killer right there? Look, I’m gonna tell you something. I’m going right up to him. You know me. I tell the truth. I’m going to him and saying, ‘Young man, I know what you said. I want you to know something. We aren’t going to try to take you out of the game.’ I want him to know we aren’t going to try to take him out of the game. Why? Because you’re horrible.”

That was only the beginning of his criticism. Ryan continued by describing what he intended to tell Jeanty, connecting the running back’s comments about New York’s defense to his own struggles. His response left little room for interpretation.

“You’re about the worst draft pick in the last 20 years, I think, as a running back,” Ryan said. “You stink. You average 3.1 yards per carry.”

Calling Jeanty one of the worst running back selections in two decades is Ryan’s opinion, not an established conclusion. It is also an enormous judgment to place on a player still early in his professional career. Production deserves scrutiny, but evaluating a running back requires considering blocking, play design and the opportunities available around him.

Former Boise State Star Has Opportunity to Respond

Ryan also predicted a difficult afternoon for Jeanty and his teammates. His criticism shifted from the running back’s individual performance to what he believed would happen when the teams met. The language reflected how personally he appeared to take the original tackling remark.

“Today, you get your a** kicked, and you know who else does? Your teammates,” Ryan said. “It’s on you, my friend.”

For Boise State fans, hearing Jeanty described this way creates an obvious contrast with the player they watched carry their offense. His college accomplishments do not exempt him from NFL criticism. However, a slow professional stretch should not automatically define everything he can become.

Jeanty’s initial comments invited a response, and Ryan delivered one with considerable force. Whether that response was fair is a separate conversation from whether the running back needs better results. Both questions deserve more than treating a television insult as a final verdict. Jeanty’s next opportunity is to answer through his play.