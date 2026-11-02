Boise State Updates Maddux Madsen Injury With Major News

Boise State would clearly like to have Maddux Madsen available for them the rest of the season.

He plays the most important position in sports, quarterback, but an injury knocked him out of the Broncos‘ game on Saturday against Texas State.

That has left Boise State fans waiting for an update on how Madsen is doing.

That update arrived on Monday, and it’s big news.

Maddux Madsen Injury Update

Boist State head coach Spencer Danielson spoke with reporters on Monday and delivered a couple of notes on Madsen.

As far as a timeline, he called Madsen day-to-day.

Danielson also said: “He’s going to be back here soon.”

Danielson wouldn’t commit to whether Madsen would play this weekend.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson says after further evaluation with senior QB Maddux Madsen’s injury: “He’s going to be back here soon.” Danielson described Madsen as more “day-to-day,” but they’ll have to continue to evaluate his availability for this week. — Jay Tust (@Jay_Tust) November 2, 2026

The Broncos are on the road on Saturday at Colorado State.

Their regular season schedule will also include Oregon State and San Diego State, both of whom will come to the blue turf in Boise to play.

What Happened to Maddux Madsen?

Madsen was putting together a strong game on Saturday before he was injured midway through the fourth quarter.

He was hit low near his left knee and needed help getting off the field.

Madsen eventually emerged from the medical tent on crutches to watch the remainder of the game.

He also had a large pack, potentially ice, around his left knee.

Boise State Backup QB

The Broncos had to turn to Max Cutforth to close out the game against Texas State in what was a wild finish.

Cutforth threw three touchdowns in the final 6 minutes and 15 seconds of the game.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel described the action like this:

“Pac-12 After Dark came back in a big way late Saturday, as No. 20 Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) built a 28-3 halftime lead against Texas State (4-4, 2-2), then allowed 36 unanswered points, then reclaimed the lead, then lost it again, before finally winning the game 46-45. After Broncos QB Maddux Madsen went out with an injury in the fourth quarter, Max Cutforth came off the bench and threw three touchdowns in the last 6:15. He may be the guy for the foreseeable future, with Madsen ending the night on crutches on the sideline.”

It sounds like Madsen’s injury won’t be as bad as Mandel might’ve thought. Even if he misses a week, it seems like Boise State’s QB should be back sooner rather than later.