Brian Kelly Lands Head Coaching Interview With Big Ten Team

It’s been a season to forget for the Maryland Terrapins.

They fired head coach Mike Locksley on Oct. 21 and are 3-6 (1-5 Big Ten) heading into Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Maryland’s next head coach could be one of the most accomplished names in the sport.

Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly recently interviewed for the Maryland job, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, and he’s emerging as a top candidate to replace Locksley.

Kelly hasn’t coached since LSU fired him midway through the 2025 season. But he’s made it no secret he wants back on the sidelines — and the Terps could give him that chance.

Brian Kelly Emerging as Top Name in Maryland Search

“Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly recently interviewed for the Maryland head coaching job, sources tell On3,” Nakos reported. “He’s emerging as a top name to know in the Terrapins’ search.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly’s name has been tied to the Terps.

Shortly after Locksley was fired, Nakos named Kelly as an early candidate for both Maryland and NC State. Former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and UNLV head coach Dan Mullen also made the cut, and former Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi has told the Baltimore Sun he wants the job.

But Brian Kelly brings a résumé few candidates can match.

The 65-year-old has 297 career wins, including two Division II national titles at Grand Valley State. He spent 12 seasons at Notre Dame and led the Fighting Irish to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game before leaving for LSU ahead of the 2022 season.

Things didn’t go as planned in Baton Rouge though. Kelly went 34-14 in four seasons with the Tigers, winning 10 games in each of his first two years. But LSU fired him on Oct. 26, 2025, the day after a 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M, just four years into a 10-year, $100 million contract.

LSU still owes him a $54 million buyout. Since then, Kelly has stayed close to the game as a CBS Sports analyst and a weekly SiriusXM co-host.

Why Maryland Appeals to Brian Kelly

Kelly has been open about wanting to coach again, though he’s in no rush to take just any job.

“I’m in a very good position that I don’t have to coach again unless it’s the right coaching position, but I want to coach,” Kelly told USA Today Sports earlier this year.

He’s even said he’d be open to an assistant or coordinator role, according to Field Level Media. He hasn’t been an assistant since 1990.

So is Maryland the right coaching position? Kelly sounded like he sees plenty to like when Danny Kanell asked him about the opening on SiriusXM’s “College Sports Radio” on Oct. 27.

“From a conference standpoint, the Big Ten has obviously proved itself to have that kind of appeal, right, with Maryland,” Kelly said. “It is a fertile recruiting area; there’s no doubt. That DMV area is a really good recruiting area. I think that they’ve done great things in terms of upgrading facilities.”

Maryland isn’t the only opening Kelly has his eye on. He’s also expressed interest in Florida State, which fired Mike Norvell.

Whoever lands in College Park has a major rebuild ahead. Locksley went 39-54 overall and just 17-52 in Big Ten play at Maryland. The Terps owe him a $9.75 million buyout.