Chase Daniel Breaks Silence On Mizzou Ring Of Honor Snub

The Missouri Tigers have a storied and deep history in college football, and quite possibly the greatest quarterback to put on the Missouri uniform is Chase Daniel.

Daniel was the Tigers’ quarterback for four seasons, from 2005 to 2008. Daniel tossed 101 touchdowns for Missouri, was a Heisman finalist in 2007, and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12.

After his prolific career with the Tigers, Daniel is not a member of the Missouri Ring of Honor.

Missouri’s Ring Of Honor Requirements

Daniel went on Bussin’ With The Boys with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan ahead of Missouri’s first game of the new season and revealed that he was not eligible to be a part of the Ring of Honor.

Daniel said that the Ring of Honor requirements at Missouri include being a first-team All-American or being a Heisman Trophy winner. In 2007, when he finished 4th in the Heisman voting, Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow won the Heisman. Tebow would also block Daniel from being a first-team All-American and would kick the Missouri quarterback to second-team.

Compton looked and sounded genuinely shocked that Daniel was not in the Ring of Honor at Farout Field. Daniel’s teammate Jeremy Maclin was recently inducted into the Ring of Honor, and Daniel wishes that one day he would be able to be up there next to his pass catcher.

Chase Daniel’s Case To Be Inducted

Aside from the Heisman finalist honor and the second-team All-American, Daniel was a part of one of the most important games in the history of Missouri football. The 2007 game against the Tigers’ oldest rival, the Kansas Jayhawks, has been appropriately dubbed “Armageddon at Arrowhead”.

In November of 2007, the No. 3-ranked Tigers met the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Daniel tossed for three touchdowns and no interceptions, making Missouri claim the title of No. 1 team in the country following the 36-28 victory.

Missouri would go on to lose the Big 12 title game to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Tigers would miss the opportunity to play for the 2007 National Championship.

Daniel changed the landscape of Missouri football when he arrived. Head coach Gary Pinkel, regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the history of Missouri football, was in year 5 when Daniel arrived. Pinkel had losing records in three of his first four seasons. With Daniel under center, the Tigers would win three of four bowl games in his tenure, steadying Pinkel’s ship.

Missouri Tigers Kick Off The Season With Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Tigers’ new season and year seven under Eli Drinkwitz’s leadership is about to kick off on Thursday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Daniel predicted the Tigers to go 8-4 with an upset win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing season after consecutive 10-win years. Missouri went 8-5 with a loss in the Gator Bowl to the Virginia Cavaliers. Drinkwitz returns to the Tigers after an offseason where his name was at the top of lists for openings around college football, and he looks to begin the process of building a competitor in the Southeastern Conference again.