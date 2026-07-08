Cincinnati Coach Accuses Texas Tech of Tampering With Brendan Sorsby

Brendan Sorsby entered the college football offseason as one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal after departing Cincinnati.

He eventually committed to Texas Tech on Jan. 4, but shortly after, Sorsby admitted that he had placed more than $90,000 in bets over four years following a gambling investigation, including at least 40 wagers involving his own team while he was at Indiana.

The revelation led Sorsby to enter treatment, while Texas Tech ultimately dismissed him from the program despite a court injunction temporarily overturning the NCAA’s lifetime ban, which would have made him eligible to play this coming season.

Scott Satterfield Makes Tampering Allegation

Although the gambling controversy had largely quieted down, Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, who coached Sorsby for two seasons, reignited some drama during Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday by accusing Texas Tech and other programs of tampering with the quarterback during the 2025 season.

“We had already heard that schools had reached out — Texas Tech in particular had already reached out — with four games left,” Satterfield told The Athletic. “So we knew we wouldn’t be able to compete financially with that, so we’d started looking for quarterbacks.”

Scott Satterfield says at least three teams contacted Brendan Sorsby before seasons end, per Chris Vannini. Satterfield explicitly called out Texas Tech: “We had already heard that schools had reached out, Texas Tech in particular had already reached out, with four games left.” pic.twitter.com/dqiiqo31L2 — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) July 8, 2026

Satterfield acknowledged that tampering has become an unavoidable part of college football, arguing that programs with talented players often struggle to compete financially with larger schools in the transfer portal era.

“[Tampering] happens no matter how you finish the season for everybody,” Satterfield added. “If you’ve got a good player, people are going to contact them. It’s just how we live right now. Everybody’s got agents, and so the player never does it. They don’t really talk to anybody. The agents do all the talking, and they talk to the GMs out there recruiting people. It’s the world we’re living in right now, so there’s nothing you’re going to do about it.”

Sorsby’s agent, Ron Slavin, denied the allegations, telling The Athletic that the quarterback never heard from Texas Tech until after the season ended.

NCAA Investigating Cincinnati

Slavin also claimed that Cincinnati knew about Sorsby’s gambling activities over the previous two seasons but continued to play him, allegations that have since prompted an NCAA investigation into the football program.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the NCAA has sent Cincinnati a Letter of Inquiry regarding Sorsby’s time with the program.

Satterfield firmly denied that the university had any knowledge of Sorsby’s gambling, saying the Bearcats never would have allowed him to play if they had known.

“Absolutely we didn’t know,” Satterfield told The Athletic. “If we knew he was doing anything illegal, we would not have played him.”