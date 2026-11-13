The 134th-Ranked Weakness Clemson Is About to Exploit Against Georgia Tech

Clemson enters Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium as a 14-point favorite over Georgia Tech, with oddsmakers setting the over/under at 48.5 points in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash defined by stark statistical extremes.

While Clemson averages 20.9 points per game (No. 106 in the FBS) and 325.5 yards per contest (No. 114), Georgia Tech’s offense isn’t far ahead at 21.4 points (No. 102) and 354.0 yards per game (No. 78). However, beneath those surface-level averages lie dramatic mismatches in style, efficiency, and ball security. Here are five things to watch when the Tigers and Yellow Jackets square off:

1. Clemson’s Ground Game vs. Georgia Tech’s Vulnerable Run Defense

The clearest statistical mismatch of the afternoon pits Clemson’s run-leaning attack against one of the nation’s most porous rushing defenses. Clemson runs the football on 52.31% of its offensive snaps (No. 69), averaging 143.4 rushing yards per game (No. 78) on 36.8 carries (No. 51) at 3.9 yards per attempt (No. 87). Georgia Tech, meanwhile, ranks No. 134 nationally in rushing defense, surrendering 227.1 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry (No. 125) while facing 43.0 rushes per contest (No. 133). If Clemson commits to pounding the ball between the tackles, the Tigers can control the clock and keep a Georgia Tech defense allowing 34.9 points per game (No. 122) on its heels.

2. Georgia Tech’s Pass-Heavy Attack vs. Clemson’s Stingy Secondary

Georgia Tech operates one of the most pass-oriented offenses in college football, throwing on 57.53% of its plays (No. 6) and averaging 36.5 pass attempts (No. 12) for 240.3 yards per game (No. 45). While the Yellow Jackets complete an impressive 65.75% of their passes (No. 28), they generate just 6.6 yards per attempt (No. 105)—a dink-and-dunk approach that plays directly into Clemson’s defensive strengths. The Tigers rank No. 15 in opponent completion percentage (56.68%) and No. 35 in yards per pass allowed (6.7), while intercepting 2.89% of opponent throws (No. 37) and posting a 7.67% sack rate (No. 32).

3. Third-Down Survival Between Two Struggling Offenses

Keeping drives alive on third down has been a season-long headache for both sidelines. Clemson sits dead last in the FBS in third-down conversion rate at 28.33% (No. 134), and Georgia Tech ranks just ten spots higher at 30.77% (No. 124). Defensively, Clemson holds opponents to a 34.82% conversion rate (No. 31), whereas Georgia Tech allows opponents to convert 41.82% of the time (No. 88). Whichever offense avoids third-and-long situations—and protects its quarterback—will hold a decisive edge, particularly with Clemson surrendering a 10.45% sack rate (No. 130) against a Georgia Tech pass rush that ranks No. 117 at 3.88%.

4. Turnover Margin and Ball Security

Possession value heavily favors the home sideline. Georgia Tech carries a -0.9 turnover margin per game (No. 126), coughing up 1.5 giveaways per contest (No. 98) while generating a meager 0.6 takeaways per game (No. 130). Even more glaring, the Yellow Jackets’ defense intercepts just 0.45% of opponent passes (No. 138). Clemson sits at +0.1 in turnover margin (No. 52), forcing 1.5 takeaways per game (No. 29) against 1.4 giveaways (No. 85). If Clemson’s opportunistic defense wins the takeaway battle, Georgia Tech will struggle to keep pace.

5. Red-Zone Finishing, Special Teams, and Self-Inflicted Flags

When drives reach scoring range, Clemson has been far more reliable at putting points on the board, converting 91.67% of its red-zone trips (No. 25) behind a kicking unit hitting 92.31% of its field goals (No. 11). Georgia Tech scores on only 73.33% of its red-zone opportunities (No. 124) and converts 76.92% of its field goal tries (No. 70). Discipline will also play a critical role in swinging field position: Georgia Tech averages 7.8 penalties per game (No. 118) for 61.9 yards (No. 93), while Clemson draws 6.8 flags (No. 78) for 63.0 yards (No. 100)—though Georgia Tech opponents have been penalized a nation-high 80.8 yards per game (No. 1) across 7.9 infractions (No. 16).