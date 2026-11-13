18-0 Meltdown Has Clemson Getting Run Off Its Own Floor by Georgetown

CLEMSON, S.C. — Center Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 16 points on a spotless shooting performance and Georgetown erupted for an 18-0 first-half run to seize a 47-32 halftime lead over Clemson on Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

In a half that featured six ties and two lead changes over the opening six minutes, the Hoyas seized complete control midway through the period. Georgetown shot 58.1% from the floor (18 of 31), connected on 6 of 14 attempts from 3-point range (42.9%), and went 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to build a lead that reached as many as 19 points.

Clemson briefly held its only advantage of the night at 14-12 with 14:20 remaining after forward Dylan Faulkner converted a layup. Georgetown guard Jaland Lowe answered with two free throws at 13:51 to tie the game before drilling a 3-pointer at 13:21 to ignite an avalanche.

Over the next four minutes and 19 seconds, Georgetown held the Tigers scoreless while rattling off 18 consecutive points. Lowe fueled the surge with five points and an assist on a Gabriel Landeira 3-pointer, while reserve forward Josiah Parker contributed a 3-pointer, a layup, and a free throw. Iwuchukwu bookended the interior damage during the stretch, capping the 18-0 burst with a layup that pushed Georgetown ahead 30-14 with 9:32 left.

Forward David Fuchs finally halted Clemson’s scoring drought with a jumper in the paint at 9:09, but the Hoyas continued to dictate the pace on both ends. Georgetown stretched its margin to 41-22 with 6:04 remaining on an Elmarko Jackson 3-pointer assisted by Parker.

Clemson generated a late push behind reserve Dallas Thomas, who knocked down a 3-pointer and scored a pair of jumpers in the paint in the final six minutes. A 3-pointer from Harris Reynolds and Thomas’ third field goal with 52 seconds left trimmed the deficit to 45-32. However, Lowe corralled an offensive rebound off his own miss in the closing seconds and set up Iwuchukwu for a layup with 30 seconds on the clock to restore a 15-point cushion at the break.

Iwuchukwu dominated the interior in 13 first-half minutes, finishing 7 of 7 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line while adding four rebounds, one assist, and a block. Parker provided an immediate spark off the bench with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, two rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes, posting a game-high plus-19 rating. Lowe tallied five points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Jackson and Kayvaun Mulready added five points apiece. Caleb Williams and Landeira chipped in three points each, Chol Machot scored two points, and Pedro Augusto Fernando de Lima Pastre logged four scoreless minutes.

Georgetown held a 17-13 advantage on the glass, committed just two turnovers against eight assists, and outscored Clemson 20-12 in the paint and 9-6 in second-chance points.

Clemson shot 41.4% overall (12 of 29) and 38.5% from beyond the arc (5 of 13), but managed zero fast-break points and suffered a 29-second total lead time across the opening 20 minutes. Thomas paced the Tigers with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting in 11 minutes off the bench. Starters Fuchs and Liutauras Lelevicius scored five points each, while guard Ace Buckner recorded four points and three assists against two turnovers. Cole Certa, Reynolds, and Faulkner added three points apiece, while Chase Thompson grabbed three rebounds and Trent Steinour played two minutes.