5 Keys to Beating Georgia Tech in Dabo Swinney’s 250th Game

More than 18 years after making his head coaching debut against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium, Dabo Swinney will patrol the Death Valley sideline for his 250th career game against the very same opponent.

Kickoff between Clemson (6–3, 4–2 ACC) and Georgia Tech (2–7, 1–5 ACC) is set for 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on The CW. Beyond commemorating Swinney’s milestone—which will give him 193 career victories, the third-highest total through 250 games in NCAA FBS history—and celebrating Senior Day, the Tigers are looking to avenge last season’s 24–21 walk-off loss in Atlanta and extend their eight-game home winning streak in the series.

Clemson has won 38 consecutive games against opponents entering with a losing record. To make it 39 in a row, the Tigers must execute five critical objectives.

1. Attack a Vulnerable Run Defense Early and Often

The clearest statistical mismatch on the board favors Clemson’s ground game against Georgia Tech’s defensive front. The Yellow Jackets rank 135th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (227.1) and 126th in yards surrendered per carry (5.3), allowing opponents to pound the ball 43.0 times per contest (#133). Clemson, which calls running plays on 52.31% of its snaps (#69) for 143.4 yards per game (#76), is built to lean on that weakness.

True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds has emerged as a dynamic dual-threat weapon, leading the offense with 310 net rushing yards and two scores—highlighted by a 79-yard touchdown scramble at Florida State. Reynolds enters Saturday seeking to become the first Clemson quarterback since Deshaun Watson in 2015 to rush for 60 or more yards in four consecutive games. Whether team rushing leader Gideon Davidson (528 yards, five touchdowns) is cleared or senior Jarvis Green—who posted a career-high 85 yards on nine carries with a 53-yard burst in his first career start at Syracuse—carries the load alongside Chris Johnson Jr. (144 yards, two touchdowns), Clemson must establish physical control up front. Under Swinney, the Tigers are 90–4 when rushing for 200 or more yards.

2. Ground Georgia Tech’s Pass-Heavy Attack on Money Downs

Georgia Tech’s offense lives through the air, throwing on 57.53% of its plays—the sixth-highest pass rate in the FBS—while averaging 36.5 attempts (#12) and 240.3 passing yards per game (#45) behind a 65.75% completion clip (#30). Yet that volume has rarely translated into sustained drives or points, as the Yellow Jackets rank 124th in third-down conversion rate (30.77%) and 102nd in scoring (21.4 points per game).

Clemson’s secondary is tailor-made to counter a pass-first script. The Tigers rank 16th nationally in opponent completion percentage (56.68%) and second in the FBS in total passes defended (55). Cornerbacks Ashton Hampton (second nationally with 14 passes defended, including two interceptions) and Elliot Washington II (tied for second in the FBS with five interceptions) give defensive coordinator Tom Allen elite perimeter coverage against Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza and wideouts Jordan Allen, Isaiah Fuhrmann, and Dalen Penson. If Clemson’s defense—ranked 31st on third down (34.82%)—wins early downs and forces third-and-long, Georgia Tech’s offense will struggle to stay on schedule.

3. Unleash the Pass Rush to Hit the 30-Sack Mark

When Georgia Tech drops back 36-plus times a game, protection becomes a glaring liability. The Yellow Jackets allow a sack on 7.89% of their pass attempts (#96), while Clemson’s defense ranks 32nd nationally in sack rate (7.67%).

Clemson enters Saturday with 27 sacks on the season, needing just three more to reach 30 sacks for a 13th consecutive campaign—every year of the College Football Playoff era. Defensive end Will Heldt leads the front with 7.0 sacks (tied for third in the ACC) and 11.0 tackles for loss, flanked by fellow defensive end Jahiem Lawson (3.0 sacks), sophomore London Merritt (2.0 sacks), and linebacker Sammy Brown (60 tackles, 2.0 sacks). Generating consistent pressure without blitzing heavily will allow Clemson’s coverage unit to smother Mendoza’s primary reads.

4. Win “TANOGA” Against an Opportunistic-Starved Defense

Every week inside Clemson’s facility revolves around Swinney’s “TANOGA Tuesday” mantra: Take Aways, NO GiveAways. The historical returns are overwhelming—Clemson is 106–8 under Swinney when winning the turnover margin and 92–6 since 2011.

Saturday presents a prime statistical edge in ball security. Georgia Tech ranks 126th nationally in turnover margin (-0.9 per game), committing 1.5 giveaways per contest (#97) while generating just 0.6 takeaways per game (#130) and a 0.45% opponent interception rate (#138). Conversely, Clemson ranks 28th in takeaways per game (1.5) and holds a +0.1 margin (#52). Against a Yellow Jacket defense that rarely creates interceptions (#138), Reynolds (1,446 passing yards, 64.6% completion rate, three touchdowns, four interceptions) and top receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. (44 catches, 511 yards) and T.J. Moore (37 catches, 368 yards, active 36-game reception streak) can play aggressively without forcing throws into traffic.

5. Finish Red-Zone Drives—Or Let Nolan Hauser Chase History

Clemson’s biggest offensive hurdle all season has been turning yardage into touchdowns. The Tigers rank 106th in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 134th on third down (28.33%), converting just 11 of 30 red-zone trips into touchdowns (37%). Facing a Georgia Tech defense ranked 123rd in scoring defense (34.9 points per game), 124th in total yards allowed (435.0), and 132nd on fourth down (78.57%), Clemson has an opportunity to unlock its offense—particularly if it protects Reynolds behind an offensive line that started true freshman Grant Wise at center last week and ranks 130th in sack rate allowed (10.45%).

Even when drives stall, however, Clemson possesses college football’s premier safety valve. The Tigers rank 26th in overall red-zone scoring (91.67%) and 11th in field goal conversion percentage (92.31%) thanks to placekicker Nolan Hauser, who is 27-of-29 (93.1%) on the season and leads the nation in made field goals. Hauser needs just one field goal Saturday to break Greg Huegel’s single-season school record (27 in 2015) and sits four shy of the FBS single-season record of 31. With Clemson holding a 132–5 mark in its last 137 games when limiting opponents to fewer than 23 points, points on every crossing of the 20-yard line—whether seven or three—should be enough to keep Death Valley undefeated against the Yellow Jackets since 2008.