Bengals Dexter Lawrence and Tee Higgins Honored

Eight years after helping lead Clemson to a national championship victory over Alabama in 2018, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and wide receiver Tee Higgins are generating elite production together once again—this time in the NFL.

Reunited as teammates on the Cincinnati Bengals, both former Tigers were recognized by Pro Football Focus on its 2026 NFL First-Quarter All-Pro team following dominant opening-month performances. Lawrence earned First-Team All-Pro honors on the interior defensive line, while Higgins received a Second-Team selection at wide receiver.

Lawrence Dominates the Interior Front

Acquired by Cincinnati this past offseason via a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants, Lawrence has immediately transformed the interior of the Bengals’ defensive front.

Through his first four games in Cincinnati, Lawrence posted an 86.9 overall PFF defensive grade, ranking second among 131 qualified interior defensive linemen across the league. He accumulated 15 total pressures, three sacks, nine hurries, and six solo tackles.

His pass-rushing grade of 84.7 ranked third nationally at the position, while his 73.1 run-defense mark placed 14th. The strong start continues an elite career trajectory for Lawrence, who earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2022 to 2024 and Second-Team All-Pro honors twice with New York, becoming the first Giant to earn three straight Pro Bowl selections since safety Landon Collins (2016–18).

Higgins Provides High-Octane Offensive Spark

On the other side of the ball, Higgins has provided Cincinnati with a premier deep threat, earning a 91.3 overall PFF grade that ranked second among 78 qualified NFL wide receivers through four weeks.

Higgins tallied 25 receptions for 401 yards and a touchdown over his first four contests, boasting a 90.7 receiving grade that placed fourth in the league. His early-season run was highlighted by an 11-catch, 157-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Although he suffered an adductor injury late in that contest, initial reports indicate he avoided long-term structural damage.

Drafted 33rd overall by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2025 after recording 59 receptions for 846 yards and tying for second in the NFL with a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns.

With both players performing at All-Pro levels, Clemson’s 2018 championship chemistry continues to pay dividends at the game’s highest level.