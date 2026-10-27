Dead Last in the ACC: Pro Football Network Grades Reveal Brutal Reality for Clemson

Clemson’s 20-16 defeat to Virginia Tech on Saturday followed a script that has become all too familiar for the 4-3 Tigers: a stout defensive performance undermined by an offense operating near the bottom of national college football.

While the final score showed a one-possession contest, the underlying metrics from the [CFB Impact Grades] courtesy of PFN Impact (Pro Football Network Impact Grades) illustrate a massive structural divide between Clemson’s units. PFN Impact Grades evaluate players and units on a 0–100 scale, with scores of 85 or better recognized as elite.

A Program-Wide Offensive Crisis

According to PFN Impact, Clemson’s offensive struggles extend far deeper than a single bad afternoon in Death Valley. The Tigers’ offense earned a 71.5 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8, ranking ninth among 14 ACC teams in action and 76th of 112 FBS teams that took the field.

Over the broader campaign, the numbers are historically bleak. Clemson’s season-long offensive grade sits at 63.1, ranking 17th of 17 teams in the ACC and 126th out of 138 qualifying programs in the entire FBS. The offensive line—which posted a respectable 76.2 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8 (fifth in the ACC and 38th in the FBS)—remains slotted at 16th in the conference and 115th nationally for the season with a 67.5 mark.

Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds struggled to find consistent rhythm against the Hokies, recording a 72.5 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8. That mark placed him 11th among 14 ACC starting quarterbacks this week and 68th out of 106 FBS quarterbacks. Wide receiver Tyler Brown was the unit’s top individual performer on Saturday, earning an 80.3 grade (ninth among ACC receivers, 74th of 306 FBS receivers this week), followed by offensive lineman Harris Sewell at 79.5.

Defensive Front Steps Up

Clemson’s defensive unit told a completely different story. The Tigers posted a 78.7 defensive PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8, good for second in the ACC and 30th in the FBS this week, elevating their season grade to 83.1 (sixth in the ACC, 34th in the FBS).

In the trenches, Clemson’s defensive line dominated its matchup, out-grading Virginia Tech’s offensive front 80.6 to 68.1. Defensive tackle Amare Adams delivered a standout showing, recording an 83.3 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8. It was Adams’ best outing of the season (surpassing his previous high of 75.8), ranking first among 57 ACC defensive tackles and fifth among 475 qualifying interior linemen across the FBS this week.

On the edge, Will Heldt registered an 84.4 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8, grading out second among 56 ACC edge defenders and 12th of 385 FBS players at his position this week. Safety Corey Myrick led the secondary with an 82.1 mark, finishing as the highest-graded safety in the ACC in Week 8 and 28th among 297 FBS safeties. Linebacker Fletcher Cothran matched that score with an 82.1 grade (11th in the ACC, 72nd in the FBS this week).

Virginia Tech Capitalizes on Key Matchups

Despite being outplayed along the line of scrimmage, Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) capitalized behind standout performances in the middle of the field. Hokies tight end Luke Reynolds delivered an elite 89.6 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 8, ranking first in the ACC and fifth among 108 FBS tight ends this week.

Defensively, Virginia Tech matched Clemson’s 78.7 overall unit grade behind linebacker Kaleb Spencer, who posted an elite 86.1 grade (first among 47 ACC linebackers, 14th of 321 in the FBS this week), and Noah Chambers, who added an 82.4 mark.

Clemson still boasts individual high-water marks this season—led by cornerback Ashton Hampton (89.0), Sewell (87.6), and offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (86.3), all in elite territory—but the gap between an ACC-worst offense and a competitive defense remains the defining hurdle of the Tigers’ 2026 campaign.