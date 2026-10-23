Clemson Favored, but These 5 Surprising Stats Suggest a Monumental Upset Brewing

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CLEMSON, S.C. — On paper, oddsmakers see a tight Saturday night clash in Death Valley, installing Clemson as a slim 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 49.5 points. Below the surface, however, the statistical profile of this Week 8 showdown paints an entirely different picture. Virginia Tech enters averaging 31.2 points and 423.5 total yards […]

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