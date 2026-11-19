The college football landscape is shifting rapidly, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney might be getting left behind.

USA Today sports columnist Dan Wolken made an appearance on the Jim Rome Show and dropped major revelations about the growing internal tensions between Swinney and the Clemson administration.

According to Wolken, Swinney’s historical success is no longer shielding him from heavy scrutiny following a disastrous recent outing.

“I think a lot of the conversations around Clemson have changed in the last 72 hours, I think, since that game,” Wolken told Jim Rome. “A lot of the characteristics that made Dabo, the guy who could go challenge Nick Saban 10 years ago, you know, the stubbornness, the self-belief, all of that worked in his favor back then, and it’s working against him now because I don’t think he’s properly understanding and hasn’t for the last 5 years, how much the score has changed and how much Clemson and every coach who’s successful in this era era has changed with it. He has not changed and certainly not changed nearly enough in terms of his loyalty and the way he views assistance and players that are in his development program”.

Swinney has famously resisted utilizing the NCAA transfer portal, relying instead on traditional high school recruiting and internal player development. But as the sport evolves into a more transient model, Wolken indicated that Swinney’s bosses are growing increasingly frustrated with his stubborn approach.

“Like, you have to supplement with the, with the portal, you’ve got to get with the times, you’ve got to understand,” Wolken continued. “This is all more transactional now in college football than it’s ever been. He doesn’t seem to listen to the people in his building, the administration there at Clemson, has, I think, subtly tried to get him to steer him in a different direction and he doesn’t really seem to be getting the message. So I’m going to be fascinated. What happens moving forward. He seems to keep leaning on his resume, but I know that people in the administration at Clemson are very worried about what is going to happen if there’s not a course correction”.

With frustration mounting, the ultimate question remains whether Clemson would actually pull the plug on the two-time national champion. According to Wolken, the option isn’t completely out of the question—but it comes with a massive price tag.

“And, you know, I know that firing him is on the table, but it’s $57 million, and that’s also very prohibitive,” Wolken said.

Whether Swinney decides to finally adapt to the modern era of college football or continues to clash with his administration remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the patience in Death Valley is wearing remarkably thin.