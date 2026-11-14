Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Buyout Details in Contract Surface

It’s not Dabo Swinney’s fault that his quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but at the end of the day, what happens with the Clemson Tigers football program comes back to the head coach, the leader of the entire enterprise.

That’s Swinney, and he’s under some serious fire right now.

Clemson was handled comfortably be Georgia Tech on Saturday despite playing at home, and the future of the Tigers continues to look more and more uncertain.

A choice to fire Swinney, if it ever arrived, would likely come with more civility than many coach-program separations. He’s done so much for the Tigers.

But these days, it’s hard to see a full-on Clemson turnaround coming. Fans are wondering what it would cost to get rid of Swinney entirely.

Dabo Swinney Buyout Details

It would cost Clemson a total of $57 million to terminate Swinney without cause during the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports.

That’s one of the highest totals in the sport.

Interestingly, the CBS Sports article notes that Swinney doesn’t have what’s called a “mitigation clause.” Most buyouts do, and it’s a clause that offsets the total buyout number with whatever the fired coach gets at his next job.

In this case, nothing is written that would stop Clemson from paying Swinney the full buyout amount that he is owed.

There is a payment involved from Swinney to Clemson if he chooses to voluntarily leave for another job. At this point, though, that’s highly unlikely.

Dabo Swinney Contract Details

Swinney is in the midst of a 10-year, $115 million contract.

He signed that deal in 2022, and it runs through the 2031 season.

The contract pays him an average of $11.5 million per season over the length of the deal.

Swinney led Clemson to its greatest heights, but seemingly in part due to his lack of willingness to adapt to all the changes college football is undergoing, Clemson hasn’t fallen behind just nationally but also in the ACC.

The Tigers’ loss Saturday to Georgia Tech is just one more reminder that this Clemson team led by Swinney is nothing like the Clemson teams Swinney had at the program’s highest heights.