Clemson OC Drops Surprising Truth On Quarterback Ahead Of Virginia Tech Showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s offense has navigated noticeable growing pains during its first season under offensive coordinator Chad Morris, but the Tigers’ staff remains convinced the foundational characteristics of a high-powered unit are beginning to take root.

That trajectory centers around true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds. While Reynolds has not immediately hit the ground running as an explosive passer, he has already guided Clemson to three victories as a starter, including two within Atlantic Coast Conference play. Through that trial and error, Morris sees specific mental and physical traits that could ultimately elevate Reynolds into one of college football’s premier signal-callers.

Coaching Him Hard and Flushing Mistakes

Chief among those attributes is Reynolds’ receptiveness to critical coaching and an ability to remain unfazed by adversity.

“The thing I really love about what he is, he is a guy that you can coach hard and he doesn’t really—I mean, he responds, and he doesn’t get down on a bad play,” Morris said on Wednesday, “and that’s a trait that you look for in quarterbacks.”

In fact, Morris noted that Reynolds’ short-term memory can sometimes operate almost too quickly. While an unflappable mindset helps erase the anxiety of upcoming possessions, Morris often has to pull back the reins to ensure the young quarterback diagnoses what went wrong.

“Some guys get down after a bad play; he’s not that guy,” he said. “He’s quick to flush it. Matter of fact, I have to remind him sometimes of what he did.”

Statistical Obstacles and Pocket Progression

From a statistical standpoint, Clemson’s most glaring liability remains tied to its passing output and turnovers. Reynolds has accounted for only one passing touchdown this season, with rushing scores, defensive stops, and special teams production carrying the scoring load in the Tigers‘ victories.

Despite the modest aerial numbers, Morris insists his young starter is taking tangible strides forward with each outing. He pointed specifically to Reynolds’ growing ability to keep his eyes focused down the field while maneuvering inside the pocket—a skill displayed during both the Miami contest and the recent shutout of Charleston Southern.

“I think what you’re seeing with Tait each week has been a little better, and I totally agree,” he said. “I think that was his best game.”

Morris reiterated that patience is necessary when trusting an offense to a first-year quarterback.

“There was no doubt that I felt like this was definitely his best game, but again, you’re seeing that comes with being a young kid that’s what, in his fourth start?”

High-Stakes ACC Test on the Horizon

Clemson will need Reynolds to build on that progress quickly as it prepares to host a Virginia Tech squad featuring one of the sport’s most disruptive defensive fronts. With the contest serving as a potential championship eliminator in the ACC race for whichever team takes a defeat, the Tigers must lean on their freshman to keep their postseason ambitions intact.

Morris remains confident in Reynolds’ ability to shoulder that responsibility.

“You literally see the growth happening every day with him,” he said