Clemson Gets Embarrassed in Home Loss to Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. — Georgia Tech stunned Clemson 20-6 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, snapping a four-game losing streak and spoiling head coach Dabo Swinney’s 250th career game as the Tigers’ injury-ravaged offense stalled following an early exit by starting quarterback Tait Reynolds.

Already playing without four offensive starters—wide receiver Tyler Brown, running back Gideon Davidson, Harris Sewell, and Elyjah Thurmon—Clemson (6-4, 4-3 ACC) suffered a devastating blow on its third offensive snap. After completing a 3-yard pass to Olsen Patt-Henry and breaking loose for a 24-yard keeper, Reynolds suffered an apparent left knee injury while sliding at the end of a scramble. He walked to the locker room after being examined in the sideline medical tent and later returned to the sideline in the first quarter wearing a brace on his left knee without his helmet.

Without Reynolds, Clemson struggled to generate rhythm across a revolving door at quarterback while being outgained 410 yards to 228 by Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC).

Fifth-year quarterback Trent Pearman replaced Reynolds on the opening drive and finished 2-of-6 passing for 6 yards with minus-3 rushing yards on four carries. Receiver Chris Denson also took a direct snap on Clemson’s third possession for a 3-yard gain before senior quarterback Christopher Vizzina entered midway through the second quarter. Vizzina threw for 133 yards with an interception while absorbing three sacks and rushing nine times for 2 yards.

Georgia Tech seized control early by leaning on a ground attack that piled up 272 rushing yards. After both teams traded punts in the opening quarter, Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza connected with wide receiver Jordan Allen for gains of 24 and 37 yards to spark a seven-play, 80-yard march. Quarterback Grady Adamson capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run—followed by Aidan Birr’s extra point—for a 7-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets stretched their advantage to 10-0 early in the second quarter on Birr’s 24-yard field goal after stopping Pearman on fourth-and-1 at the Clemson 34.

Vizzina briefly sparked the Tigers on his first series, hitting Juju Preston for a 33-yard gain on third-and-14 to set up Nolan Hauser’s 40-yard field goal with 4:36 remaining in the half. The kick was Hauser’s 28th made field goal of the season, breaking Clemson’s single-season record.

Clemson’s defense appeared to swing momentum moments later when safety Corey Myrick intercepted Mendoza at the Clemson 37, and Vizzina connected with Jarvis Green for 15 yards and Christian Bentancur for 17 yards to reach the Georgia Tech 20. However, a 13-yard loss on a Vizzina fumble—recovered by Brayden Jacobs—pushed the Tigers backward and led to a missed 52-yard field goal attempt by Hauser with 58 seconds left in the half.

Georgia Tech capitalized immediately, as Mendoza hit tight end Chris Corbo for a 50-yard strike to set up Birr’s 22-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining for a 13-3 halftime cushion.

The Yellow Jackets put the game out of reach early in the third quarter when running back Justice Haynes burst through a wide opening for a 53-yard touchdown run with 11:04 on the clock, extending the lead to 20-3. Haynes finished with 116 rushing yards on 13 carries alongside a 13-yard reception.

Hauser added his second field goal of the afternoon—connecting from up to 47 yards out—with 3:00 left in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 20-6.

Clemson had one final opportunity in the fourth quarter after linebacker Sammy Brown recovered an Adamson fumble with 5:28 remaining. On the ensuing possession, however, Georgia Tech defensive back Kealan Jones recorded his first career interception off Vizzina with 4:50 left to seal the Yellow Jackets’ first road victory of the season.

Adamson added 87 rushing yards on 19 carries and Trelain Maddox contributed 50 yards on 12 attempts for Georgia Tech, while Mendoza finished with 138 passing yards. Cayman Spaulding, Brayden Manley, and Taje McCoy each recorded a sack for the Yellow Jackets’ defense, and Andre Fuller Jr. forced a fumble.

Green led Clemson’s ground game with 39 yards on 13 carries and Jay Haynes added 26 yards on three attempts. Preston paced the Tigers’ receivers with four catches for 56 yards, Bryant Wesco Jr. had three receptions for 25 yards, and Gordon Sellars III caught one pass for 17 yards in his return to the lineup. Although Clemson put the ball on the turf five times—two fumbles by Pearman and one apiece by Green, Vizzina, and Wesco Jr.—the Tigers recovered all five to avoid a lost fumble.