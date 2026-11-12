Clemson Held Back by Dabo Swinney-Related Problem

It’s well known that the Clemson Tigers don’t take transfers as quickly as other programs.

And while they’ve gotten more comfortable with it in recent seasons, it still isn’t Dabo Swinney’s preferred approach to roster-building.

In a vacuum, it’s fair to say that that’s Swinney’s choice. He built Clemson into a national power. It really is up to him how to run his program.

Except that these days, Clemson isn’t a national power anymore. The Tigers aren’t even the class of the ACC.

And while there are many explanations for the shifting balance in college football, one is certainly the transfer portal, specifically at the quarterback position.

Clemson’s offense this season hasn’t been good enough, because its QBs haven’t been good enough — and the lack of trying to find one in the portal before this season is surely a big reason why.

Clemson’s QB Problem

Clemson has thrown twice as many interceptions this season as touchdown passes.

Freshman Tait Reynolds can run — including a recent 79-yard TD run — but between him and Christopher Vizzina, the passing really hasn’t been good enough.

“Things have never looked harder than they have this season for Dabo Swinney’s team,” The Athletic’s Grace Raynor wrote in a new article this week. “Swinney chose not to go to the transfer portal for a quarterback this offseason, rolling with, then subsequently benching, Christopher Vizzina. Freshman Tait Reynolds has potential, but the Tigers rank No. 115 for total offense and have thrown four touchdown passes all year against eight interceptions. Yuck.”

Reynolds is the kind of quarterback that Clemson might’ve had the chance to properly develop a decade ago before he turned into a star.

But with less of a chance to have a quality, long-term starter in front of Reynolds due to the ever-changing portal landscape, the Tigers had to turn to Reynolds quickly. He doesn’t look entirely overmatched, but it’s hard for things to run smoothly for Clemson’s offense right now.

What’s Next for Dabo Swinney?

The truth is that every Clemson fan likely has a slightly different opinion on Swinney.

Maybe he should be gone. Maybe he should adapt to the portal. Or maybe he should do things the way he has always done.

Any of those options has both pros and cons. Sometimes, all that’s clear is the outcome — and the results in this Clemson season, when the ball is in the air from the quarterback position, haven’t come close to some of the Tigers’ best teams of the past.