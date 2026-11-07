Clemson Survives Syracuse 18-13 in Dome Defensive Slugfest

Clemson escaped the JMA Wireless Dome with an 18-13 victory over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, securing its sixth win of the season behind elite defense and clutch special teams. Here is the instant postgame report card:

Offense: C- Clemson produced 359 total yards but zero touchdowns, settling for four field goals and finishing 4-of-16 on third down. Jarvis Green had 85 rushing yards on nine carries (including a 53-yard run), and Bryant Wesco Jr. tallied 100 receiving yards and completed a 36-yard trick pass. However, quarterback Tait Reynolds was sacked three times and threw an interception, while the offense failed to punch it in from inside the Syracuse 20.

Defense: A- The defense won the football game. Edge rusher Kourtney Kelly forced a fumble on a 10-yard sack of Steve Angeli in the third quarter, and Jahiem Lawson scooped it up for a 22-yard touchdown return. Ashton Hampton notched eight solo tackles and picked off Angeli in the end zone on third-and-goal with 6:03 left. The Tigers racked up three sacks, eight pass breakups, and limited Angeli to 18-of-40 passing.

Special Teams: A- Nolan Hauser was virtually the offense, drilling field goals from 32, 36, 37, and a booming 54-yarder in the third quarter, while averaging 54.5 yards on two punts. Robert Gunn III booted five touchbacks on six kickoffs. The lone negative was Wesco’s muffed punt return in the first quarter.

Coaching & Game Management: B Clemson’s defensive game plan effectively neutralized Syracuse’s vertical pass offense for 55 minutes, and Wesco’s trick-play pass provided a needed spark. On the final drive, the coaching staff trusted Reynolds on designed keeper runs, successfully draining the final 3:12 off the clock to ice the win.