Clemson Tigers Battle Key Injuries as Dabo Swinney Prepares for Georgia Tech

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney faces an intricate puzzle on offense heading into Saturday’s home matchup against Georgia Tech, managing physical limitations at starting quarterback while waiting on the availability of three key offensive contributors.

Meeting with reporters Tuesday for his weekly press conference, Swinney provided comprehensive medical updates across the roster, headlined by quarterback Christopher Vizzina’s practice status, the lingering injuries of three offensive starters who sat out last week’s win at Syracuse, and positive developments on the rehab trail.

Managing Vizzina’s Practice Week

Vizzina continues to battle an arm injury that will sharply restrict his repetitions on the practice field this week.

Swinney detailed the day-to-day ups and downs of Vizzina’s recovery following medical intervention over the weekend.

“He felt good on Sunday, but the shot hadn’t worn off yet, but it wore off yesterday, and he couldn’t really do much last night,” Swinney said.

“He’ll be ready for game day, but you can’t give him a shot to practice,” Swinney said. “He’s going to be available this week. He’s just going to be very limited in practice.”

Swinney emphasized that the priority will be classroom preparation and walk-throughs to keep the offense sharp.

“We can’t give him a shot for practice, but he’ll be ready on game day. So got to mentally kind of get him ready to go through the week,” Swinney said, noting the string of physical challenges Vizzina has endured: “He’s had some tough luck there.”

Waiting on Starters: Thurmon, Davidson, and Brown

Vizzina’s situation comes alongside question marks surrounding three other offensive starters who were sidelined during the road victory at Syracuse: starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon (concussion), running back Gideon Davidson (ankle), and wide receiver Tyler Brown (ankle).

When asked if the trio would be cleared to return to action this weekend, Swinney deferred definitive timelines to the league’s required release.

“We’ll put out the [ACC injury] report,” Swinney said. “They’re all kind of day-to-day, that group.”

The ACC will publish its initial official injury report for the contest on Wednesday.

Each player represents a core element of Clemson’s production. Thurmon, a junior, had started all seven games he appeared in prior to sustaining a concussion during the Oct. 31 victory at Florida State.

Davidson also suffered a low-grade ankle sprain in Tallahassee. The sophomore has been Clemson’s focal ground weapon, compiling team highs in carries (105), rushing yards (528), and rushing touchdowns (5).

Brown sustained an ankle injury during practice last week leading into the Syracuse game. The senior ranks third on the Tigers with 36 receptions and 332 receiving yards, adding 83 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Rehab Updates: Kelly’s Return and Strong’s Postseason Window

Amid the week’s bumps and bruises, Swinney highlighted the inspiring return of Kourtney Kelly, who bounced back rapidly from a torn ACL to make an immediate on-field impact in the Syracuse win.

“Awesome. I was happy for him to see him impact the game Saturday. He had hope that he could come back before the season was over. Everything just kept moving up for him. He kept exceeding all the check points. He attacked his rehab and his body responded well. It was a clean tear. I give him all the credit and our staff. It was good. It was a cool moment for him Saturday. It can put a lot of wind in his sails,” Swinney said.

Looking further ahead down the stretch, Swinney did not rule out another potential return, addressing whether Markus Strong remains on course to see action before the year concludes.

“I think so. We haven’t really talked about it as of late. I would say that’s still a possibility, certainly for the postseason,” Swinney said.

Clemson (6-3, 4-2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on The CW.