Clemson Tigers Prepare for Charleston Southern Saturday

Fresh off an open week, the Clemson Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) step back onto Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to square off against in-state foe Charleston Southern (3-3, 0-2 OVC).

Kickoff is slated for noon ET as the Tigers host their 33rd Military Appreciation Day, honoring the institution’s rich military lineage with purple uniforms, a pregame two-ship F-15 flyover, and a remembrance of nearly 500 alumni etched on the Scroll of Honor who gave their lives in service.

How to Watch and Listen: Clemson vs. Charleston Southern

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley), Clemson, S.C. (Capacity: 81,500)

Television: ACC Network Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Dave Clawson Sideline Reporter: Madison Hock

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network Play-by-Play: Don Munson Color Commentator: Jeff Scott Analyst: Tim Bourret

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channels 110 or 248

Key Storylines

1. Dabo Swinney Chasing Coaching Royalty

With 190 career victories, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (190-55) can tie college football titans Nick Saban (191) and Bob Stoops (191) for the second-most wins through the first 20 seasons of an FBS head coaching career, trailing only Tom Osborne (195). Swinney is attempting to reach the mark in just his 19th season and 18th full campaign. A victory would also break a tie with Frank Howard (54) for the most October wins in program history.

The matchup carries a personal connection on the opposing sideline: Charleston Southern head coach Gabe Giardina was a placekicker and holder on Alabama’s 2000 roster when Swinney served as wide receivers coach.

Swinney’s relentless drive to test his teams stems back to foundational talks when building the program. “I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,'” recounted Swinney of former athletic director Terry Don Phillips. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done.”

2. Can Reynolds and the Passing Attack Air It Out?

Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds enters his fourth career start after racking up a career-high 295 passing yards on 44 attempts against No. 4 Miami. He is seeking to become the first Clemson quarterback with consecutive 295-yard games since Cade Klubnik in October 2024.

Reynolds has formed an electric connection with junior wideout Bryant Wesco Jr., who exploded for career highs in receptions (nine) and yards (152) against the Hurricanes. Wesco needs three receptions to reach 100 for his career and is looking to become the first Tiger with back-to-back 150-yard receiving outputs since Cornell Powell in 2020. Alongside Wesco, fellow wideout T.J. Moore has registered a catch in all 32 games of his career, aiming to reach 33 consecutive games to tie Antonio Williams for the seventh-longest streak in school annals. Senior receiver Tyler Brown is also knocking on the door of 1,000 career receiving yards, needing just 60.

3. The Run Game Spark and Roster Depth

Sophomore running back Gideon Davidson enters Saturday aiming to score a rushing touchdown in his fourth consecutive contest, a feat not accomplished by a Tiger since Will Shipley in 2022. Davidson has keyed Clemson’s rushing attack, including a 159-yard, two-touchdown outburst at Cal highlighted by a 75-yard dash.

Clemson has traditionally used non-conference contests to develop younger talent, playing a school-record 117 players in its 2023 meeting with Charleston Southern. That aligns squarely with Swinney’s coaching blueprint:

“We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience.”

4. Defensive Havoc: The Hunt for “TANOGA”

Clemson’s defense aims to halt a six-game streak without winning the turnover margin, an area emphasized weekly on “TANOGA Tuesday” (“TakeAways, NO GiveAways”).

The secondary has been a catalyst, headlined by cornerback Ashton Hampton, who leads the FBS with 10 passes defended. Senior cornerback Elliot Washington II already boasts three interceptions, tied for fourth in the FBS. Up front, defensive end Will Heldt stands as one of only 10 FBS players with multiple two-sack games this season. Meanwhile, junior linebacker Sammy Brown (eight career double-digit tackle games) needs one more 10-tackle effort to surpass his position coach Ben Boulware for second-most under Swinney, while also chasing 30.0 career tackles for loss.

5. Special Teams Precision and the Fourth-Quarter Edge

Junior kicker Nolan Hauser has converted 12-of-13 field goals this season, ranking tied for third in the country. Swinney famously called Hauser’s 56-yard walk-off winner against SMU in the 2024 ACC title game “the biggest kick in Clemson history,” and the specialist needs just five points to become the 13th player in program history to reach 250 career points.

Clemson is a perfect 40-0 all-time against FCS foes since the division formed in 1978 and 41-13 following a loss under Swinney. While the opening lines of the school alma mater state, “Where the Blue Ridge yawns its greatness, where the Tigers play…”, the Tigers look to seal Saturday’s contest with their trademark fourth-quarter toughness. That mentality is immortalized inside the stadium by retired strength coach Joey Batson’s pre-fourth quarter speech:

“Let me tell you something right now: they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands! You gotta go earn it! You gotta go earn it six seconds at a time! You win championships when the stadium is empty, when the band ain’t playing, when the cheerleaders ain’t cheering, when it’s just you and your brothers right beside you. That’s when you win championships! In the fourth quarter, that is when we shine!”