Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Laments the End of Conference Championship Games

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has navigated nearly every modern evolution in college football, yet the sport’s latest seismic shift carries a personal sting.

Following the College Football Playoff’s five-year, $1.7 billion agreement with ESPN on Nov. 9 to expand the postseason bracket to 24 teams beginning in 2027, conference championship games are officially headed toward extinction. While Swinney understands the business realities driving the sport forward, bidding farewell to league title weekend leaves him conflicted.

“I wouldn’t say it bothers me, but I’m not a fan of that,” Swinney said. “I love the conference championship games. I think it’s been great.”

“It doesn’t bother me. I’d just say it kind of saddens me a little bit, I guess, because that’s going away,” Swinney added. “But hey, something new is coming. You just embrace it and you go attack whatever’s coming. But I hate to see that.”

A Dynasty Built on Title Weekend

Few figures in college football boast a deeper connection to conference championship history than Swinney. As a player at Alabama, he competed in the inaugural SEC Championship Game in 1992. As Clemson’s head coach, he turned ACC Championship weekend into an annual showcase, guiding the Tigers to 10 appearances and an imposing 9–1 record.

With the ACC and fellow Power Four leagues acknowledging that the December 2026 contests will be the final editions of their kind, Swinney expressed regret that the next generation will miss out on that stage.

“I’ve been in 10 ACC Championship Games. 10. And man, those are special moments,” Swinney said. “Those are special moments and memories, and I hate for future coaches and kids to not get the opportunity – and fans – to kind of experience that.”

Reshaping the Postseason Calendar

Eliminating conference championship games serves a practical purpose under the 24-team model, preventing playoff contenders from facing an exhausting 18-game schedule. Under the revamped calendar, the traditional championship weekend will transition into an open bye week for postseason qualifiers while carving out a standalone window for the Army-Navy game.

Still, Swinney made clear he would have favored a more restrained playoff format that preserved conference title games rather than sacrificing them for a massive bracket.

“I think 24 [teams in the College Football Playoff] is too many, but I didn’t get a vote,” Swinney added. “I would have liked to have seen championship games stay. They didn’t ask me.”

When the final whistle blows on December 2026, it will close a defining chapter of Swinney’s tenure—one where Clemson repeatedly cemented its national standing on ACC Championship weekend.