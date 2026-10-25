Clemson’s Disappointing Loss Against Virginia Tech

zach lentz Award-winning sports journalist, digital media entrepreneur, and content strategist with over two decades of deep-rooted experience in sports media and athletic programming. Proven track record of scaling digital platforms, driving multi-channel revenue, and leading high-performing creative teams. Expert in ACC/Clemson sports coverage, leveraging a rare blend of journalistic integrity, on-camera charisma, and tactical coaching insight to build deeply engaged online communities. More about zach lentz