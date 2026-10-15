Clemson’s Football Program Needs Urgent Reassessment

Clemson’s early-season struggles have prompted searching questions about the direction of the football program, with national analysts pointing toward foundational roster-building flaws following the team’s 41-13 defeat to No. 4 Miami at Memorial Stadium.

Evaluating the Tigers’ current trajectory in his Week 5 overreactions column, CBS Sports columnist Brandon Marcello issued a harsh assessment of where head coach Dabo Swinney’s program stands in modern college football, arguing that Clemson has fallen dramatically behind the tier of national championship contenders it once dominated.

‘Trapped in a Bygone Era’

The home loss to the Hurricanes marked the second-worst margin of defeat during Swinney’s head coaching tenure, compounding concerns that surfaced during a lopsided season-opening loss to LSU. For Marcello, the gap on the field against elite opponents reflects a stubborn reluctance to adapt to collegiate athletics’ changing landscape.

“Clemson has completely lost the magic that transformed it into an annual powerhouse, regressing into a squad trapped in a bygone era,” Marcello wrote.

While Swinney’s monumental contract buyout and championship resume ensure job security, Marcello questioned whether the Tigers can reclaim national relevance without overhauling their conservative roster construction philosophy.

A $25 Million Transfer Portal Mandate

To close the widening divide between Clemson and top-tier programs, Marcello argued that the Tigers must transition toward aggressive roster acquisition through the transfer portal.

Specifically, Marcello pointed to the necessity of a massive financial commitment—potentially requiring up to $25 million—to reinforce critical position groups, most notably quarterback, wide receiver, and the offensive line. Without significant investments in proven veteran talent at premium positions, the gap between Clemson and college football’s elite threatens to widen further.

Marcello also raised broader concerns regarding Clemson’s long-term position within the collegiate hierarchy, noting that impending television rights negotiations and potential rounds of conference realignment could leave programs with declining national profiles at a strategic disadvantage.

Regrouping for the Stretch Run

Clemson utilized an open date to recalibrate fundamentals before returning to Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 17, to host Charleston Southern at noon ET on ACC Network.

The Tigers will resume conference play the following week, hosting Virginia Tech for Homecoming on Oct. 24, with kickoff and television network designations to be determined.