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Clemson’s ‘Laziest Hire’ Expected To Backfire, Dabo Swinney Faces Heat

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Clemson Tigers Dabo Swinney speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels Bill Belichick
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CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 4: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers (C), ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips (R), and head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels talk prior to the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Clemson, but for all the wrong reasons.

Their Week 1 opener against LSU resulted in a 51-10 loss. Jaws dropped, and they’re still on the floor.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is no stranger to criticism, but the heat is now at an all-time high. In part, this is because of a seemingly mindless decision made during the offseason.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Faces Heat for ‘Laziest Hire’

Clemson Tigers Dabo Swinney looking to the field before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers waits to lead his team on the field prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football analyst Bill Connelly of ESPN didn’t hold back when speaking on Swinney’s decision to rehire offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

“Clemson has gotten quite a bit of practice at rebounding from horrible starts — a 10-3 dud against Georgia in 2021, a 28-7 pounding by Duke in 2023, a 34-3 pounding by Georgia in 2024, last year’s 17-10 loss to LSU as a team that was supposed to have CFP hopes — and has frequently rebounded,” Connelly wrote. “But the lazy and reductive hire of Morris is a hint that Swinney has never been further away from the right answers.”

Garrett Riley’s firing as offensive coordinator took place in December, and by early January, Clemson was finalizing a deal to bring Morris back to the program.

His previous stint with the Tigers ran from 2011 to 2014.

“Morris’ last season as a coordinator had been at Auburn in 2020; the Tigers’ offense plummeted from 26th to 53rd in offensive SP+, and they fell from 9-4 to 6-5,” Connelly added. “The last time he was associated with a good offense in any major way was 2018. And while I can understand Swinney wishing it was still 2018, it’s not. Defenses understand the 2010s-era spread offense. The old stuff doesn’t work forever.”

Of course, Morris’ reunion with Clemson is only one of many controversies surrounding the program.

Where Clemson Stands Heading Into Week 2

Clemson Tigers Dabo Swinney running on the field before facing the LSU Tigers
GettyCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Dabo Swinney runs onto the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Katie Januck/Getty Images)

The Tigers are still recovering from their humiliating loss to LSU, but the clock keeps ticking.

On Sept. 12, they will be facing GA Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET.

GA Southern is coming off a 31-0 shutout over Charleston Southern on Sept. 5.

At the time of this writing, ESPN gives Clemson an 88.3% chance of coming out on top, while GA Southern stands at 11.7%.

Opposing quarterback Max Johnson will be a key player to watch as the game unfolds, along with wide receiver Ashton Hollins — two of the Eagles‘ season leaders.

Overall, Clemson’s 2026 campaign projections have been rather poor compared to previous years.

Much of this has to do with Swinney, who is glued to the hot seat. Swinney’s long career at Clemson has seen incredible success over the years, but at some point, it’s important to know when to call it.

Perhaps the time is now, or will be approaching soon. Tensions are only rising within and around the program.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Clemson’s ‘Laziest Hire’ Expected To Backfire, Dabo Swinney Faces Heat

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