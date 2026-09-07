Clemson’s ‘Laziest Hire’ Expected To Backfire, Dabo Swinney Faces Heat

All eyes are on Clemson, but for all the wrong reasons.

Their Week 1 opener against LSU resulted in a 51-10 loss. Jaws dropped, and they’re still on the floor.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is no stranger to criticism, but the heat is now at an all-time high. In part, this is because of a seemingly mindless decision made during the offseason.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Faces Heat for ‘Laziest Hire’

College football analyst Bill Connelly of ESPN didn’t hold back when speaking on Swinney’s decision to rehire offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

“Clemson has gotten quite a bit of practice at rebounding from horrible starts — a 10-3 dud against Georgia in 2021, a 28-7 pounding by Duke in 2023, a 34-3 pounding by Georgia in 2024, last year’s 17-10 loss to LSU as a team that was supposed to have CFP hopes — and has frequently rebounded,” Connelly wrote. “But the lazy and reductive hire of Morris is a hint that Swinney has never been further away from the right answers.”

Garrett Riley’s firing as offensive coordinator took place in December, and by early January, Clemson was finalizing a deal to bring Morris back to the program.

His previous stint with the Tigers ran from 2011 to 2014.

“Morris’ last season as a coordinator had been at Auburn in 2020; the Tigers’ offense plummeted from 26th to 53rd in offensive SP+, and they fell from 9-4 to 6-5,” Connelly added. “The last time he was associated with a good offense in any major way was 2018. And while I can understand Swinney wishing it was still 2018, it’s not. Defenses understand the 2010s-era spread offense. The old stuff doesn’t work forever.”

Of course, Morris’ reunion with Clemson is only one of many controversies surrounding the program.

Where Clemson Stands Heading Into Week 2

The Tigers are still recovering from their humiliating loss to LSU, but the clock keeps ticking.

On Sept. 12, they will be facing GA Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET.

GA Southern is coming off a 31-0 shutout over Charleston Southern on Sept. 5.

At the time of this writing, ESPN gives Clemson an 88.3% chance of coming out on top, while GA Southern stands at 11.7%.

Opposing quarterback Max Johnson will be a key player to watch as the game unfolds, along with wide receiver Ashton Hollins — two of the Eagles‘ season leaders.

Overall, Clemson’s 2026 campaign projections have been rather poor compared to previous years.

Much of this has to do with Swinney, who is glued to the hot seat. Swinney’s long career at Clemson has seen incredible success over the years, but at some point, it’s important to know when to call it.

Perhaps the time is now, or will be approaching soon. Tensions are only rising within and around the program.