Clemson’s Offense Implodes After Tait Reynolds Knee Injury; Georgia Tech Stuns Tigers at Halftime

CLEMSON, S.C. — Already playing without four offensive starters, Clemson suffered another major blow on its opening possession and stumbled into halftime trailing Georgia Tech 13-3 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

With wide receiver Tyler Brown, running back Gideon Davidson, Harris Sewell, and Elyjah Thurmon all sidelined, the Tigers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) lost starting quarterback Tait Reynolds just three plays into the game. After completing a 3-yard pass to Olsen Patt-Henry and breaking loose for a 24-yard keeper, Reynolds suffered an apparent left leg injury while sliding on the third offensive snap and headed to the locker room following an evaluation in the sideline medical tent.

Without Reynolds, Clemson cycled through three different players under center across the opening two quarters while struggling to sustain drives. Fifth-year quarterback Trent Pearman took over on the opening series and finished the half 2-of-6 passing for 6 yards with minus-3 rushing yards on four carries. Receiver Chris Denson also took a direct snap on the Tigers’ third drive for a 3-yard gain.

Senior quarterback Christopher Vizzina entered midway through the second quarter and provided Clemson’s most effective passing spark, completing 6 of 7 passes for 80 yards. Vizzina connected with Juju Preston for a 33-yard gain on third-and-14 to set up Nolan Hauser’s 40-yard field goal with 4:36 left in the half, putting the Tigers on the board. Vizzina also found Christian Bentancur for 17 yards and Jarvis Green for 15 yards on Clemson’s next possession, but a 13-yard loss on a Vizzina fumble—recovered by Brayden Jacobs—pushed the Tigers back and led to a missed 52-yard field goal attempt by Hauser with 58 seconds remaining.

Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) capitalized on Clemson’s offensive disruptions by outgaining the Tigers 228 yards to 115 in the first half. Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza completed 6 of 11 passes for 130 yards with one interception, hitting wide receiver Jordan Allen twice for 61 yards and tight end Chris Corbo twice for 54 yards.

After both teams traded punts early, Mendoza sparked a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with completions of 24 and 37 yards to Allen. Quarterback Grady Adamson capped the march with a 3-yard touchdown run—followed by Aidan Birr’s extra point—for a 7-0 Georgia Tech lead with 5:34 left in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets extended their advantage to 10-0 early in the second quarter when Birr converted a 24-yard field goal after Georgia Tech stuffed Pearman on fourth-and-1 at the Clemson 34. Following Hauser’s late missed field goal, Mendoza connected with Corbo for a 50-yard strike to set up Birr’s 22-yard field goal with 17 seconds left before the break. Birr finished 2-of-3 on field goals after coming up short from 49 yards earlier in the second quarter.

Georgia Tech controlled the line of scrimmage on the ground, rushing 23 times for 98 yards behind Justice Haynes (five carries, 37 yards), Adamson (eight carries, 24 yards), and Trelain Maddox (five carries, 18 yards). Clemson managed just 26 net rushing yards on 18 attempts, with Green gaining 20 yards on nine carries alongside two catches for 15 yards.

Clemson’s defense kept the Tigers within two scores by recording the half’s only takeaway, as safety Corey Myrick intercepted Mendoza at the Clemson 37 in the second quarter. Myrick led all defenders with seven tackles and two pass breakups, while Ashton Hampton added five stops and Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson each recorded a tackle for loss.

Despite putting the ball on the turf five times—two fumbles by Pearman and one apiece by Green, Vizzina, and Bryant Wesco Jr.—Clemson recovered every loose ball to avoid a lost fumble. Cayman Spaulding and Tawfiq Thomas paced the Georgia Tech defense with four tackles each, while Spaulding and Andre Fuller both registered a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.