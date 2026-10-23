Preview and Prediction: Do Clemson’s Own Issues Spell Homecoming Disaster?

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Vegas oddsmakers may still give the nod to the home team, installing Clemson as a 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 49.5 points for Saturday night’s 7:00 p.m. kickoff. But anyone diving into the statistical matchup will find a line that looks completely divorced from reality. On one side stands a Virginia Tech squad moving […]

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