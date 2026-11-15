Clemson’s Season Goes From Bad to Worse After Crushing QB News

Clemson’s turbulent 2026 campaign took another devastating turn Sunday when news broke that starting freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds is headed for season-ending knee surgery.
Reynolds lasted just one offensive drive in Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech before exiting with a lower-body injury, capping a bruising afternoon that left head coach Dabo Swinney’s quarterback room severely depleted ahead of a short-week matchup against Duke.
“Clemson starting QB Tait Reynolds has suffered a ligament tear in his left knee and will undergo surgery,” an On3 report read.
Before going down on the opening series against the Yellow Jackets, Reynolds completed his lone pass attempt for three yards and broke off a 24-yard run. Thrust into the starting role on Sept. 19 against North Carolina, the freshman had given the Tigers a steady, if unspectacular, presence under center, completing 156 of 241 passes for 1,449 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
A Carousel of Injuries
Reynolds’ early departure triggered a chaotic sequence at quarterback that underscored the attrition plaguing Clemson’s roster all fall.
Senior Trent Pearman initially stepped in to relieve Reynolds, but the offense stalled immediately. Pearman went just 2 of 6 passing for six yards before Swinney pulled him from the contest.
That forced Christopher Vizzina into action under far-from-ideal circumstances. Already nursing a left ankle injury and dressed strictly as an emergency option, Vizzina battled through the remainder of the game, completing 12 of 27 passes for 133 yards and an interception. His gutsy relief appearance came at a steep physical cost, however, as Vizzina suffered a concussion and was transported to the hospital following the game.
Scrambling for Answers Before Friday
With Reynolds sidelined indefinitely and Vizzina in concussion protocol on top of his ankle issue, Swinney faces an urgent personnel dilemma before Clemson takes the field Friday night against Duke.
The Tigers could turn back to Pearman for a full week of preparation as the starter, or hand the keys of the offense to freshman Brock Bradley. Clemson also has Chris Denson on the roster, though Denson transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver during the offseason.
Whoever lines up under center will face an immediate trial by fire. Duke enters Friday night boasting a stingy defense allowing just 15.3 points per game, leaving Clemson with virtually no margin for error as it tries to salvage the final stretch of a disappointing season.
Clemson’s Season Goes From Bad to Worse After Crushing QB News