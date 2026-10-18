Dominant or Disappointing? Why Clemson’s Shutout Win Leaves Huge Unanswered Questions

CLEMSON, S.C. — On paper, a 37-0 shutout victory inside Memorial Stadium looks like pure dominance. Clemson held Charleston Southern to a minuscule 76 total offensive yards, racked up 27 first downs, and never let the Buccaneers cross into the scoring column.

Yet beneath the clean sheet lies a more complicated reality. While the Tigers‘ defense was unyielding and kicker N. Hauser put on a clinic, Clemson’s offense stalled repeatedly in the second half, coughed up two interceptions, and settled for field goals on short fields.

Here is the complete report card and position-by-position performance grades from Saturday’s matchup:

Passing Offense: C+

Starting quarterback T. Reynolds delivered an efficient, mistake-free outing before turning the reins over, completing 17 of 26 passes for 127 yards with no touchdowns and zero interceptions. He distributed the ball effectively across multiple targets, finding Christian Bentancur for big gains, including a 32-yard strike in the second quarter.

However, the aerial attack lacked a vertical knockout punch, and the backup unit struggled considerably. T. Pearman completed 8 of 13 attempts for 80 yards but threw two costly fourth-quarter interceptions. The first was picked off by M. Bowen and returned 45 yards to the Clemson 30-yard line, while K. Hooks snared Pearman’s second errant pass in the red zone. B. Bradley entered late, completing his lone pass for no gain. Clemson finished with 207 passing yards and zero touchdown passes on 40 attempts, averaging just 5.2 yards per attempt.

Key Stats: 26-of-40 for 207 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT. C. Bentancur led all receivers with four receptions for 74 yards (long of 32). B. Wesco Jr. hauled in four receptions for 25 yards, while tight end L. Brooking added two grabs for 26 yards.

Rushing Offense: A-

Clemson’s ground attack set the tone early and controlled the tempo of the contest. The Tigers accumulated 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 46 attempts, good for an even 5.0 yards per carry.

Running back C. Johnson Jr. served as the primary red-zone finisher, punching in touchdown runs of 6 yards in the first quarter and 2 yards in the second. G. Davidson handled the bulk of early carries, rumbling for 59 net yards and a 7-yard score on 13 attempts. In the second half, M. Wilson provided late fireworks, ripping off a game-high 26-yard sprint and finishing with 52 yards on just seven carries (7.4 yards per attempt). T. Reynolds was also a factor with his legs, scrambling seven times for 40 yards.

Key Stats: 46 rushes, 231 yards, 3 TD, 5.0 yards per carry. C. Johnson Jr. (2 TD), G. Davidson (13 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD), M. Wilson (7 carries, 52 yards).

Defensive Front & Linebackers: A+

The Tigers’ front seven played virtually flawless football, suffocating Charleston Southern’s ground game from the opening snap. The Buccaneers managed a meager 26 net rushing yards on 32 carries (0.8 yards per attempt).

Clemson recorded 13.0 tackles for loss, pushing CSU back 52 yards. C. Story led the defensive charge with an explosive stat line, tallying four total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3.0 tackles for loss. A. Hampton added four tackles and 1.5 TFLs, while R. Hanafin chipped in three solo stops and 2.0 TFLs. Defensive tackle V. Burley and defensive end L. Merritt notched solo sacks of their own, repeatedly putting Charleston Southern quarterbacks behind the chains.

Key Stats: 26 net rushing yards allowed, 4.0 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, 5 forced three-and-outs.

Secondary: A

Charleston Southern found no room to breathe through the air. Buccaneers quarterback J. Echols completed only 7 of 12 passes for 50 yards, while backup C. Clay went 0-for-1.

Clemson’s defensive backs rarely allowed any separation, holding the Buccaneers to 3.8 yards per pass attempt and just 50 net passing yards across four quarters. Starting cornerbacks A. Hampton and E. Washington II, alongside safeties R. Hanafin and J. Carter III, blanketed the outside boundaries. CSU wideout M. Warren managed five catches, but was held to 38 yards (7.6 yards per catch) with a long of only 13 yards.

Key Stats: 50 net passing yards allowed on 13 attempts, 0 touchdowns allowed, CSU went 0-for-11 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs.

Special Teams: A

N. Hauser put on a kicking masterclass. Hauser was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, highlighted by a booming 59-yard kick at the end of the first half that sent Memorial Stadium into a frenzy. He also drilled kicks from 41 and 44 yards and converted all four extra-point attempts.

The return units provided explosive sparks as well. C. Johnson Jr. took a kickoff back 43 yards, while B. Wesco Jr. ripped off a 25-yard punt return. R. Gunn III handled kickoff duties with authority, recording four touchbacks on eight attempts while averaging 63.9 yards per kick. Punter J. Smith was called upon only once, pinning CSU inside the 20-yard line with a 37-yard punt. Clemson also capitalized on special teams/defensive pressure in the second quarter to score a fumble recovery touchdown.

Key Stats: N. Hauser: 3-of-3 FG (41, 59, 44 yards), 4-of-4 PATs. 48 punt return yards, 43 kickoff return yards.

Overall Game Grade: B+

A 37-point shutout against an in-state opponent is an emphatic result in the win column. The Tigers dominated total yardage (438 to 76), controlled possession (31:56 to 28:04), and produced dominant line play on both sides of the ball. Nonetheless, a scoreless third quarter, two red-zone turnovers by the second-string offense, and settling for field goals against an outmatched defense will keep the coaching staff demanding sharper execution as the season progresses.