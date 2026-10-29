Why Clemson’s Terrifying Halloween Trip to Florida State Could Haunt Dabo Swinney Forever

Reeling from a 20-16 homecoming setback against Virginia Tech, the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) march into Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday to battle the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) on Halloween night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network as two of the ACC’s traditional heavyweights collide on the exact 130th anniversary of Clemson’s first game in program history — an 1896 victory over Furman. Together, Clemson and Florida State have accounted for 13 of the past 15 ACC titles and 15 of 17 ACC Championship Game appearances since 2009.

How to Watch and Listen: Clemson at Florida State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla. (Capacity: 67,277)

Television: ACC Network Play-by-Play: Wes Durham Analyst: Max Browne Sideline Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network Play-by-Play: Don Munson Color Commentator: Jeff Scott Analyst: Tim Bourret

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 258

Key Storylines

1. Swinney Chasing Bowden, Saban, and Stoops in Tallahassee

Two seasons ago at Doak Campbell Stadium, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney surpassed legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden for the most overall victories as an ACC head coach. On Saturday, Swinney (116-30 in ACC regular season play) can tie Bowden’s conference record of 117 ACC regular season victories.

A win would also move Swinney (191-56) past Nick Saban (191) and Bob Stoops (191) for sole possession of the second-most wins through the first 20 seasons of an FBS head coaching career, trailing only Tom Osborne (195), despite Swinney coaching only his 19th season and 18th full campaign.

The blueprint for that ascent traces back to Swinney’s early days at the helm: “I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,'” recounted Swinney of former athletic director Terry Don Phillips. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done.”

Clemson has taken four straight meetings in Tallahassee and is attempting to become only the third opposing program in college football history to win five consecutive road games against Florida State, joining Florida (1966-76) and Miami (1957-77). The Tigers are also 43-13 following a loss under Swinney and have won 37 consecutive games against opponents with a losing record.

2. Nolan Hauser’s Groza-Caliber Leg and Special Teams Fireworks

Under Swinney and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Clemson features one of the most dangerous special teams units in the nation. The Tigers are one of only two programs nationally with returners ranking inside the FBS Top 15 in both punt return average (Bryant Wesco Jr., 10th at 14.9) and kickoff return average (Chris Johnson Jr., 12th at 24.6).

Junior placekicker Nolan Hauser is assembling a Lou Groza Award-worthy campaign. Hauser is 18-of-19 on field goals, tying for the national lead in makes (18) and games with three or more field goals (four), while leading all FBS kickers with 702 cumulative yards on made field goals. Hauser, whose 56-yard walk-off winner in the 2024 ACC title game was labeled by Swinney as “the biggest kick in Clemson history,” made history again last week against Virginia Tech. Deployed as a deep punter, Hauser drilled a 63-yard punt down to the Hokies’ 3-yard line, becoming the first FBS player since 2021 to hit three field goals and boot a 60-plus-yard punt in the same contest. Hauser enters Saturday sitting at an 82.8% career field goal mark, within a whisper of Bob Paulling’s school-record 82.9%.

3. Tait Reynolds and Developing Offensive Depth

True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds makes his fifth start behind center, looking to make Clemson 24-17 in starts by first-year signal-callers since 1972. Reynolds is aiming to run for a touchdown in consecutive weeks and lead the team in rushing in back-to-back games, a feat last accomplished by DJ Uiagalelei in 2022.

On the outside, wideout T.J. Moore has caught a pass in 34 consecutive contests, needing one reception Saturday to pass Aaron Kelly for the sixth-longest streak in Clemson history. Junior receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. seeks his eighth career 100-yard receiving game to tie Tee Higgins and Perry Tuttle for fifth in school history, while also sitting one punt return touchdown shy of matching the program career record of two. Tyler Brown also aims to become Clemson’s first receiver with eight or more receptions in consecutive games since Amari Rodgers in 2020.

The staff continues to lean on spreading snaps across the roster, adhering directly to Swinney’s rotational philosophy:

“We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience.”

4. Heldt, Brown, and the “TANOGA” Defensive Surge

Clemson’s defense limited Virginia Tech to a season-low 234 total yards and 1.9 yards per rush, yet the Tigers are hungry to end an eight-game dry spell without winning the turnover battle. That emphasis is drilled every week during “TANOGA Tuesday,” standing for ” Take A ways, NO G iveA ways.”

Defensive end Will Heldt enters Tallahassee as one of only two FBS defenders with three multiple-sack games this fall. Heldt has 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in 2026, standing 1.5 tackles for loss away from becoming the 35th FBS player in the College Football Playoff era with three separate seasons of 10.0 TFLs and 5.0 sacks. Behind him, junior linebacker Sammy Brown (eight career double-digit tackle performances) needs one more 10-tackle effort to pass his position coach Ben Boulware and move within one of Kendall Joseph for the most by a Tiger in Swinney’s tenure. In the secondary, cornerback Elliot Washington II aims to build on his team-leading three interceptions.

5. Halloween Hex and Finishing in the Fourth Quarter

Clemson holds a 15-7 all-time mark on Halloween (9-5 away from home) and aims to hold an 11th consecutive ACC road opponent to 24 or fewer points. Analytics continue to highlight the “Middle Eight” — the four minutes before and after halftime — as one of the critical “games within the game” where Clemson has posted an 80-5 record since 2015 when outscoring foes.

While the program cherishes its traditions born “Where the Blue Ridge yawns its greatness, where the Tigers play…”, the focus heading into Tallahassee remains winning the final 15 minutes. That charge is captured on Death Valley’s screens before every final frame through retired strength coach Joey Batson’s words in the “This is Why We Work” video:

“Let me tell you something right now: they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands! You gotta go earn it! You gotta go earn it six seconds at a time! You win championships when the stadium is empty, when the band ain’t playing, when the cheerleaders ain’t cheering, when it’s just you and your brothers right beside you. That’s when you win championships! In the fourth quarter, that is when we shine!”