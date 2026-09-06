Historic College Football Team’s $115 Million Coach Under Fire Hours After 41-Point Loss

Most programs sound optimistic during the college football offseason. This optimism quickly turned to anger with one historic college football program’s fanbase amid a very public blowout loss.

The challenge is the coach has a $115 million contract and a massive buyout, making it seemingly impossible to move on from the legend. In case you have not connected the dots, we’re talking about Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney following a 41-point blowout loss to LSU.

Throughout the offseason, we heard how this is a different Clemson team. Swinney utilized the transfer portal more and brought back former offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Yet, the results looked very similar to the last few marquee games Clemson has played.

If Clemson surprisingly fired Swinney, the program would be on the hook for a $57 million buyout, per Fox Sports. Swinney signed a 10-year, $110 million contract in September 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about Swinney’s future at Clemson.

LSU HC Lane Kiffin Calls Clemson’s Offense ‘Dysfunctional’

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To make matters worse, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin had no problem kicking Clemson while they are down. Fans may remember Swinney made pointed comments about LSU potentially playing former NFL players.

Following the blowout, Kiffin labeled Clemson’s offense (who needed a late touchdown to break the shutout) as “dysfunctional.”

“I didn’t expect their offense to be that dysfunctional,” Kiffin said of Clemson, per ESPN’s David Hale. “Our [scout] team scored more than they did against us.”

Could Clemson Fire Dabo Swinney? $57 Million Says It Is Unlikely

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Swinney deserves credit for turning around Clemson and at one time making the program a perennial title contender. Yet, we have enough of a sample size to show that Swinney is struggling to find his way in this new era of college football defined by the transfer portal and NIL deals.

It appears Clemson’s only hope of moving on from Swinney would be for the coach to step down. Yet, Swinney has repeatedly emphasized he has no desire to retire.

For Clemson fans hoping to move on from Swinney, the only real precedent is Penn State who was in a similar situation with James Franklin in 2025. The coach had a $49 million buyout, per CBS Sports, prior to being fired, but Penn State still cut ties with the coach.

College Football Hot Seat Rumors Swirl Around Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney

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ESPN insider Pete Thamel alluded to this very scenario heading into the college football season. Swinney could be on the hot seat, but the challenge is the coach’s contract makes it feel like the threat is a mere allusion.

“So, Dabo Sweeney is not on the hot seat…,” Thamel noted in an August 14, episode of the “College GameDay Podcast.” “Let’s just be clear about that. …. He’s one of two active coaches who has won two national titles. He would be owed $57 million in the long, long, long, long shot that he gets fired. And he’s not going to get fired.

“So, we’re a long way from the hot seat conversation. But we are in the throes of the very common conundrum at these schools that flash of a guy who has built the success and (is) now unable to sustain. He did sustain it for a while. I want to be clear about that.”

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney on Retiring: ‘Hell No’

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During the offseason, Swinney emphatically shot down the notion that he is close to retiring. Swinney continues to point to his past success as reason for job security.

“Hell no. I mean, I’m just getting going,” Swinney told On3’s Chris Low for a June 9, feature titled, “One down year hasn’t changed Dabo Swinney’s mind: His Clemson football program is still built to last.” “I’m right about the same age Nick (Saban) was when he got to Alabama. So I’m just getting going, man.

“I love a challenge, and again, all we’ve done is win. Sometimes, people want me to be like this guy or that guy, and I’m like, ‘What’s that guy done? How many championships has that guy won?’ I’ve got 11 championships. The next closest is Kirby (Smart), who’s got six. I’ve got seven playoff appearances.”

Clemson hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday, September 12.